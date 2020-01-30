LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming men’s and women’s cross-country teams were both named all-academic teams by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches’ Association for the 2019 season. Additionally, senior Christopher Henry earned an all-academic honor as an individual.
For the Cowgirls, it is the ninth year in a row receiving the team honor, while the Cowboys have now earned it in seven of the last nine seasons.
In order to earn all-academic distinctions as a team, the squad must have a cumulative GPA of over 3.0 on a 4.0 scale. The Cowgirls had a team GPA of 3.5, while the Cowboys had a team GPA of 3.19.
In order for individuals to be named all-academic, they must have finished in the top 25 at the NCAA regional championships or be named an all-American at the NCAA national championships while maintaining at least a 3.25 cumulative GPA on a 4.0 scale.
It is the second individual USTFCCCA all-academic award for Henry. He easily met the academic requirements, and he placed 17th at the NCAA Mountain Region Championships.
For Henry, it is his second academic award of the cross-country season, as he earned the prestigious NCAA Elite 90 Award following the conclusion of the national championships. That award was given to the individual with the highest cumulative GPA who competed at a national championship level event. It was the second season in a row Henry won the Elite 90 award.
