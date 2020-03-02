LARAMIE – A stellar night from sophomore forward T.J. Taylor was not enough to lead the University of Wyoming past Fresno State on the road Saturday afternoon, as the Bulldogs took down the Cowboys 63-55 in the regular season finale for both teams.
With the loss, UW (7-23 overall, 2-16 Mountain West) secures the lowest seed in the upcoming MW Tournament. The Cowboys will face archrival Colorado State on Wednesday in the first round of the tournament, a rare third Border War matchup of the season. Colorado State won the first two meetings, including a matchup in Laramie on Feb. 15 that UW at one point led by 19 points.
"We're guaranteed one more game. But what I told them ... in our league, no one is unbeatable," UW head coach Allen Edwards said in his postgame radio interview. "Getting ready for this, it's a mindset of ... everything kind of starts over again."
Taylor scored 17 of his game-high 19 points in the second half Saturday and was 4 of 5 from behind the 3-point line. UW led by a point at halftime and by six with 15 minutes left in the half but was outscored 34-20 the remainder of the game. Fresno State and UW entered Saturday's regular season finale as the two worst offensive teams in the MW and lived up to that reputation, shooting 38.8% and 35.8% from the field in the game, respectively.
"I thought we did a solid job overall. ... Second half we still competed, but we got caught in some scenarios where I thought they were able to take advantage," Edwards said. "Defensively, I think our guys came out there and competed."
UW redshirt sophomore guard Hunter Maldonado was held to just eight points on 3 of 8 shooting. Senior guard Jake Hendricks, fresh off a 27-point effort against Nevada, scored 13 points against the Bulldogs on 4 of 13 from 3-point range. Fresno State's Nate Grimes scored nine points and grabbed 14 rebounds, as the Bulldogs outrebounded UW 40-30. Fresno State attempted 24 free throws compared to 11 for UW.
"Our margin of error is very slim," Edwards said. "Going to the free-throw line, especially with the front end of one and ones, we have to be able to step up and make those."
UW and CSU will tip off at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
