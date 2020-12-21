LARAMIE – University of Wyoming head basketball coach Jeff Linder announced that junior forward Drew LaMont has entered the transfer portal and will be transferring from the University of Wyoming.
“We thank Drew for his contributions to our program and we wish him well in the future,” Linder said.
Linder will not have any further comment in regard to LaMont’s transfer, according to a press release.
