LARAMIE – Ryan Morgan’s junior season of high school football was cut short by a broken collar bone.
But once he recovered, the 6-foot-4, 230-pound tight end from Lompoc High in Lompoc, California, caught the attention of University of Wyoming football coach Craig Bohl and assistant coach Shannon Moore at USC’s Rising Stars Camp in the Los Angeles area in June.
UW offered Morgan a scholarship, and Tuesday Morgan announced his commitment to the Cowboys on his Twitter account.
Morgan visited UW and Laramie last week.
“The coaching staff is amazing, and really genuine,” said Morgan in a phone interview with WyoSports Tuesday night. “They made me feel like I was at home. Same thing with the town and community. It is a beautiful place, and the people are just as beautiful.
“I met a few of the players, and they were great people. With all of that, it accumulated to every thing I really ever wanted in a college. In the end, it was a pretty easy choice.”
Morgan played in less than five full games last season, but has played varsity football the last three years. In those five games, Morgan caught 13 passes for 249 yards and three touchdowns, carried the ball seven times for 66 yards and as a defensive back recorded 14 tackles, broke up two passes and recovered one fumble.
“Once I broke my collar bone I was heartbroken,” Morgan said. “That was supposed to be my breakout season where colleges started looking at me, and possibly offering me scholarships. The injury shut all of that down.”
Morgan’s only other scholarship offer at this point was by UNLV.
“I’m really thankful to Wyoming and UNLV for offering me. It gave me my confidence back. I lost that when I got hurt.”
Morgan also plays basketball, baseball and runs track in high school. Morgan received a three-star rating out of five by 247sports.com as a football player.
Morgan said he plans to sign with UW during the early signing period in December.
“Now I don’t have any pressure like maybe getting hurt and my scholarship will go away,” Morgan said. “Now I know my scholarship is set, and I can focus having a great (senior) season and playing my heart out.”
Morgan is the fifth known verbal commitment for UW’s 2020 recruiting class, and second from California. Last week, three-star pro-style quarterback Gavin Beerup (6-4, 190) from St. Bonaventure High in Camarillo, California committed.
UW’s other known commitments are from Colorado: tight end Nick Miles (6-5, 225) from Chaparral High in Parker, defensive end Braden Siders from Ralston Valley High in Arvada and defensive end Cameron Smith from Legend High in Parker.
For more UW football recruiting news, click on the 2020 Wyoming football recruiting tracker at wyosports.net.
Robert Gagliardi is the WyoSports senior editor. He can be reached at rgagliardi@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @rpgagliardi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.