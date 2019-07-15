LARAMIE -- The Maxwell Football Club announced its 2019 Chuck Bednarik Award watch list on Monday, and University of Wyoming senior linebacker Logan Wilson was one of 80 players in the nation selected. The Bednarik Award has been presented to the College Defensive Player of the Year since 1995. Chuck Bednarik, a standout at Penn and with the Philadelphia Eagles, is a member of both the College Football Hall of Fame's Class of 1969 and the NFL Hall of Fame's Class of 1967.
Wilson enters his senior season with 316 career tackles. That will rank him No. 2 among all active returning Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) players entering the 2019 season. He concluded his junior season ranked No. 5 among active FBS players in the nation in career defensive TDs scored (3), ranked No. 13 among active FBS players in career tackles per game (8.10 and No. 10 among active FBS players in career solo tackles per game (4.9). Wilson's 316 career tackles ranks him No. 13 on the Wyoming career tackle list entering his senior season. He has started every game of this Wyoming career -- 39 consecutive starts. Wilson was named a team captain as both a sophomore and junior. Team captains for the 2019 season will be named during fall practice, and he could join former teammate Marcus Epps as Wyoming's only three-time team captains in the modern era of Cowboy football.
In 2018, Wilson was the leading tackler on a Cowboy defense that ranked No. 19 in the nation in total defense, ranked No. 25 in the nation in rushing defense and No. 28 in scoring defense. In addition to leading the team in tackles (103), he led the team in tackles for loss (11 for 30 yards) and tied for the team lead in interceptions (two for 21 yards). Wilson was named honorable mention All-Mountain West in 2018. Among his top games of the season were: 12 tackles vs. Washington State and Colorado State; 11 tackles against Boise State, Hawaii and Utah State; and 10 tackles versus San Jose State. His two interceptions came against Utah State and Air Force.
He previously earned Second-Team All-Mountain West honors in 2017, and was the Mountain West Freshman of the Year in 2016. Wilson has earned academic All-Mountain West honors three consecutive years.
The Bednarik Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses the most prestigious awards in college football. Founded in 1997, the NCFAA and its 25 awards now boast over 800 recipients, dating to 1935. Visit ncfaa.org to learn more about the association.
