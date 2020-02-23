LARAMIE – It might have been Senior Day for Air Force, but Saturday was all about Colorado Springs, Colorado, product Hunter Maldonado.
The University of Wyoming redshirt sophomore hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with less than a minute remaining in regulation to lead the Cowboys to a 78-72 win over the Falcons.
After a slow start due to foul trouble, Maldonado scored 16 of his 19 points during the second half as UW finished the game on a 12-0 run. Sophomore Greg Milton III scored a career-high 28 points off the bench – 18 coming in the first half – to help UW to its second Mountain West win of the season, both coming on the road.
The Cowboys shot 50.9% from the field in the game, the team's highest mark since hitting 51.8% against the Falcons in a December loss, and held a 45-19 edge in bench scoring. Air Force won the first meeting of the season 86-77 in Laramie.
"(Maldonado has) done a great job all year ... I know the wins and losses haven't shown up, but to be a sophomore on a young group, he's been the vocal leader," UW coach Allen Edwards said in his postgame interview. "(Milton) did a great job getting us to the party, (and) I thought Maldo did a good job finishing for us."
UW trailed led by as many as 10 points in the first half and trailed by six with 2 minutes remaining in regulation in a back-and-forth game. A dunk from Maldonado started a late run that UW has been on the wrong side of on more than one occasion this season. With his team trailing 72-70, Maldonado calmly sank a deep 3-pointer with 52 seconds to play. UW then made all seven of its free throws to close out the game.
"We've kind of been in this situation a few times and have come out on the other end, but that just shows the growth," Edwards said. "Our guys did a great job defending ... and putting in free throws to solidify the game."
After going scoreless the first 4 minutes minutes of game action, the Cowboys caught fire midway through the first half. There was no one hotter than Milton, who surpassed his previous career-high of 12 in the first 10 minutes of the game. Milton was 6 of 9 from the field in the first as UW shot 54.5%. The Cowboys led by as many as 10 in the first but turned the ball over 12 times, allowing Air Force to sneak back into the game despite a cold start. The Falcons made their last six field goals in the first half and trailed the Cowboys by just a point at halftime.
Saturday's game featured 19 lead changes.
"It was great job by this group, and we got it done on the defensive end of the floor ... our young guys really stepped up," Edwards said. "During those last 35 seconds when we needed to get stops, our guys did a great job."
The Cowboys have two regular season games remaining before heading to the MW Tournament, which starts March 4. UW hosts Nevada on Tuesday for Senior Night, where guards A.J. Banks and Jake Hendricks will be honored in a pregame ceremony.
"They've been through a lot, and they've continued to come with the right attitude," Edwards said. "Senior Night should be a special night for those two young men."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.