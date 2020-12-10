LARAMIE – To say the University of Wyoming’s pass defense got off to a rocky start would be a rather hefty understatement.
When the Cowboys (2-3) opened up at Nevada on Oct. 24, Wolf Pack quarterback Carson Strong threw for 420 yards and four touchdowns against a UW secondary that could not keep up with the route concepts thrown at them. If it wasn’t a receiver running unimpeded to the end zone, it was soft zone coverage leading to consistent gains of 10 yards or more.
That’s not necessarily a surprise. With a new defensive coordinator/safeties coach and a new cornerbacks coach, there were bound to be a few lumps. But the effort against Nevada was more of a hill than a small lump.
Since that night in Reno, Nevada, however, UW has allowed just 153.8 yards per game through the air. The Cowboys rank 35th nationally in passing yards per game allowed (207), which is quite the bounce back, given how the season started. If the 153.8 yards held up over an entire season, it would rank first in all of college football.
It isn’t like teams aren’t throwing on UW to take advantage of a porous run defense, either. The Cowboys boast the 29th-ranked rush defense in the country. The UW pass defense has been good in its own right.
The biggest change since Game 1? Quite simply, it’s familiarity with one another.
It’s also finally being able to hold full scrimmages and practices with tackling following a truncated offseason that saw reduced numbers due to COVID-19 and contact tracing protocols. Things have become far more consistent in recent weeks as far as what practice looks like and the available bodies.
As trite as it sounds, you truly do practice how you play.
“Once we improved our practice habits, I think that started to show up in the game. We're still looking for continued consistency,” cornerbacks coach Benny Boyd said. “You can't play any better that you prepare, and if we prepare with the champions mindset, I think we can carry that over to the ballgame.”
Leading up to the game at Nevada, the team hadn’t done a ton of full-speed contact work. And that hurt, according to redshirt senior safety Braden Smith. Now that everyone is on the same page, the positive results have followed.
“I would say the biggest thing is just having full trust in our coaches and believing in their scheme and in their system,” Smith said. “Getting acclimated to football again, and just tackling and getting the full-speed game reps.”
The UW secondary will face one of its tallest tasks of the season this weekend when Boise State, led by star quarterback Hank Bachmeier, come to town.
Bachmeier has missed time this year due to COVID-19, but when he plays, he is among the best quarterbacks in the Mountain West. He is surrounded by solid receiving talent, led by Khalil Shakir and C.T. Thomas, who have 841 yards and eight touchdowns receiving combined. Three quarterbacks have taken snaps for the Broncos this year. They have thrown a combined 10 touchdowns and two interceptions.
Boise State has the No. 4 passing offense in the conference at 254.4 yards per game.
“They’re as good as advertised,” UW coach Craig Bohl said. “Bachmeier, I think, is a great quarterback. And Bryan (Harsin) is a quarterback expert … (Bachmeier) has a really strong arm, a live arm. He’s mobile. He knows how to operate their offense. Their offense is very complicated.”
Bachmeier missed last year’s game against UW with an injury, a 20-17 Boise State victory in overtime. Chase Cord, who has not played this season, started in his place and threw for 190 yards in a game that the Broncos outgained the Cowboys by a mere two yards. Tyler Vander Waal, now at Idaho State, started for UW.
The passing games figure to look far different at War Memorial Stadium than they did at Albertsons Stadium last season, and UW knows it is going to have its hands full. They will also likely go into battle without starting nickelback Keyon Blankenbaker, who is nursing an injured hamstring and did not play against New Mexico.
That being said, they’re confident and up to the challenge that awaits them in their regular season finale.
“What we've really been focused on in our cornerback room is, we've got to be consistent how we prepare, from our film study to what we do in practice to the written test,” Boyd said. “So we can go out there on Saturday this week and perform live for those tests.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.