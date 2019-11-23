LARAMIE – It was only fitting that, during his last game at War Memorial Stadium, University of Wyoming redshirt senior linebacker Logan Wilson would make the defining play in his final Border War.
Wilson intercepted Colorado State quarterback Patrick O’Brien late in the fourth quarter to seal a 17-7 Cowboys victory over the Rams. For the fourth consecutive season, the Bronze Boot will stay in Laramie.
With the win, the 2019 senior class finishes 4-0 against the Rams, the first time that has happened since 2012 and is just the second such occurrence since 1973.
“It’s something I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” Wilson said. “It always sucks to be a CSU Ram.”
UW sophomore running back Xazavian Valladay rushed for 154 yards, his fifth 100-yard rushing game in a row, while true freshman quarterback Levi Williams scored his first career touchdown in the 111th edition of the fierce rivalry in front 21,152 faithful fans braving single-digit temperatures.
“Very emotional win. I couldn’t be happier for our seniors,” UW head coach Craig Bohl said. “I want to say thanks to those guys.”
Valladay went over the 1,000-yard mark with his performance, becoming the fourth UW player in six seasons to reach the milestone. He was injured last weekend against Utah State and was held out of practice earlier this week.
“People thought a week ago when they saw my leg … they thought I was done,” Valladay said. “I feel good right now.”
UW held a potent Colorado State offense averaging better than 30 points per game to just 265 total yards. The Cowboys’ defense was at its best during crucial moments, stopping the Ram’s offense on both of its fourth down attempts.
The Cowboys threw for just 81 total yards in the game but, as is usually the plan, leaned on a powerful ground game once again to grind out a hard-fought victory. Williams, making his first appearance of the season, rushed for 49 yards, including a 19-yard scamper late in the game that put UW in victory formation. The Cowboys ran for 192 yards as a team.
“I didn’t want to go down, that’s for sure,” Williams said with a grin. “When it comes down to it, it was my will against his will, and my will prevailed.”
Nearly all of the 15 seniors introduced before Friday night’s game either committed to UW when the team went 2-10, or were redshirt players on that team. For redshirt sophomore quarterback Tyler Vander Waal, winning Friday’s game was bigger than just getting a monkey off his back coming off of two losses in his first two starts of the season. It was about the players who helped set the foundation for a program that is bowl eligible for the fourth year in a row.
“It means everything, not to lose a game to the Rams. It’s emotional,” Vander Waal said. “I teared up knowing (it was their last home game). Its bigger than what anyone thinks it is … we do it for the seniors.”
Michael Katz is a writer for WyoSports. He can be reached at mkatz@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @MichaelLKatz.
