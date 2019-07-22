NEW ORLEANS – Wyoming’s men’s and women’s track and field teams earned All-Academic honors from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association. Additionally, eight Wyoming student-athletes earned individual All-Academic honors.
Bryce Ailshie, Christopher Henry, Eric McArthur and Paul Roberts earned the distinction for the Cowboys. Among the Cowgirls, Jerayah Davis, Kacey Doner, Shayla Howell and Emelda Malm-Annan were honored.
In order to earn the All-Academic distinction, student-athletes must have a cumulative GPA of 3.25 and rank in the top-96 in an individual event or top-48 in a relay during the indoor season, or compete at the preliminary round or championship during the outdoor season. For team honors, a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher must be recorded.
The Cowboys had a 3.39 GPA as a team, the highest among Mountain West schools, while the Cowgirls had a team GPA of 3.46, third in the league.
The Wyoming track and field teams ended the outdoor season by sending 11 student-athletes to the NCAA West Preliminary round, with four advancing to the NCAA National Championships. Davis became the first Cowgirl to earn All-America honors in three events at the same event. Henry earned the NCAA Elite 90 Award during the cross-country season for having the highest GPA and most completed hours among championship contenders.
The Wyoming cross-country season begins on Friday, Sept. 6, with the Wyoming Invite at the Little America Golf Course in Cheyenne.
