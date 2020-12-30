LARAMIE – University of Wyoming redshirt senior wide receiver Dontae Crow has entered his name into the transfer portal, Crow told WyoSports Monday night.
Crow – who starred at Sheridan High and was born in Laramie – has one year of eligibility remaining. The NCAA decided before the 2020 season that players would not lose a year of eligibility, regardless of how many games were played, due to uncertainty amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 5-foot-9, 178 pound Crow started all six games for UW in 2020 and finished fourth on the team in receptions, catching seven passes for 78 yards. He finishes his Cowboys career with 13 catches.
"I appreciate (the fans), through the ups and downs," Crow told WyoSports in a message. "They stayed around and made a Wyoming kid feel special."
In 2018, Crow also served as the team’s part-time punter, averaging just under 43 yards per punt on 24 attempts. He also returned 13 kickoffs this season (21.9 yards per return) and had 11 career punt returns, including 10 in 2020 (5.9 career average).
At Sheridan, Crow was named all-state twice and had 860 receiving yards as a senior in 2015, helping the Broncs win the Class 4A state title that same season. He started his UW career as a preferred walk-on but since earned a scholarship.
The Cowboys, who finished 2020 with a 2-4 record, are expected to return plenty of wide receiver depth in 2021, led by redshirt senior Ayden Eberhardt, the team’s leading receiver who has already said he will return for a sixth season. Also back is redshirt freshman Isaiah Neyor, who was named honorable mention All-Mountain West after averaging 31 yards per reception, and junior Gunner Gentry, who caught UW’s lone touchdown pass of the season in the team’s season opening loss at Nevada.
