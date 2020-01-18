LARAMIE – As a freshman, Jaeden Vaifanua didn’t expect to have as much of an impact on the court as she has had so far this season.
However, midway through the season, the Draper, Utah, native has done nothing but contribute to the success of the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team.
“I still know that I have a lot of room to grow and I am a little inexperienced being a freshman,” Vaifanua said. “But as the season has gone on, I’ve even surprised myself a little bit with the impact I’ve been able to have on the team.”
In Wednesday’s win over Nevada, Vaifanua had a game-high 17 points to go with seven rebounds – also a game-best. She did so in only 21 minutes of action.
One of the biggest factors in Vaifanua’s early success and growth as a player is her ability to be coachable. The 6-foot-1 forward emphasized on how being coachable is the main thing that has allowed her to grow and how it will only continue make her a better player. First-year UW coach Gerald Mattinson has an appreciation for Vaifanua’s will to learn and listen, as well.
“Jaeden has just improved leaps and bounds,” Mattinson said. “I’m so proud of her and I’m proud of the way she receives coaching and how she takes coaching. She’s always trying to apply something to her game … she’s not backing away from things that are new to her.”
As a post player, Vaifanua has proven to adapt to what the defense brings at her by being able to score from inside and out. She has used her outside game to her advantage by stepping out and knocking down 3-pointers when defenders give her space.
“For a big, I think I’m really versatile,” said Vaifanua, who is shooting 30% from the 3-point line. “I try to focus on shooting from outside, but of course I try to focus on scoring from inside and when I’m able to do both consistently, it makes it tough for other bigs to guard me.”
Aside from basketball, Vaifanua has a passion for music. She comes from a family of musicians and singing has always been one her hobbies – a talent that could potentially match her skills on the basketball court.
“I come from a big family and everyone is musical in some way,” she said. “Growing up, my family would always be playing music. Sports and music are what it has always been, and it’s always been fun.”
While singing aloud requires some type of confidence, it could be something that has helped in influencing her to become as confident as she is. She knows that she needs to remain confident in herself and continue to gain more confidence as her playing career progresses.
Mattinson also knows that Vaifanua doesn’t shy away from challenges and always steps up to them. Today, Vaifanua and the Cowgirls (8-8, overall 4-3 Mountain West) have a challenge ahead of them when they take on the No.1-ranked team in the MW in Fresno State (13-4, 6-0).
Vaifanua is confident in herself and her squad’s chance at going on the road and getting the win. She may need another big game to help carry UW to a victory.
“Having my teammates and coaches have confidence in me has built my confidence up a lot,” Vaifanua said. “I know that we need everyone to win, so anything that I can do, I’m willing to help.”
Robert Munoz is an intern for WyoSports. He can be reached at sports@wyosports.net.
