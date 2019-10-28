LARAMIE – He wasn't necessarily expecting to see the kind of action he's gotten through eight games, but University of Wyoming sophomore running back Xazavian Valladay is making the most of every chance.
Without runningmates Titus Swen and Trey Smith in the backfield once again, Valladay took matters into his own hands against Nevada on Saturday and accounted for 280 total yards. Quarterbacks Sean Chambers and Tyler Vander Waal threw for a combined season-best 221 yards, helping the Pokes jump out to a 21-point halftime lead and cruise to the finish line in a 31-3 victory over the Wolf Pack at War Memorial Stadium.
With the win, UW (6-2 overall, 3-1 Mountain West) is bowl eligible for the fourth consecutive season. The Cowboys were not invited to the postseason a year ago, despite a 6-6 record, and last played in a bowl game in 2017, when quarterback Josh Allen led UW to a 37-14 win over Central Michigan in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.
Valladay's yardage total Saturday, which included 206 yards rushing, was the most for a UW player since Brian Hill's 302 total yards against Nevada in 2016.
"You just have to step up and be the next man up. You have to put the team on your back," said Valladay, who notched his second consecutive 100-yard rushing game and third of the season. "You have a lot of guys that are counting on you, and you don't want to let your brothers down. Because at the end of the day, we win as a team and we lose as a team."
Valladay caught a 53-yard touchdown pass on UW's first play from scrimmage to set the tone – a dart from Chambers down the seam that left Nevada (4-4, 1-3 ) defenders in the dust. UW scored on its next possession as well, a 2-yard dive into the right corner of the end zone by Chambers.
Chambers left the game with a left knee injury after the play but returned later to lead UW to another first-half touchdown – a perfectly placed 37-yard pass to senior wide receiver Raghib Ismail Jr. Chambers did not return after halftime, however, and redshirt sophomore Tyler Vander Waal took over for the rest of the game with a 24-3 lead.
No Chambers, no problem.
Vander Waal threw a 25-yard touchdown to redshirt freshman tight end Jackson Marcotte on the Pokes' first drive of the third quarter to effectively end any chance of a Nevada comeback.
UW coach Craig Bohl said he was unsure of the extent of Chambers' injury but was "hopeful" he would be available after the bye week. Bohl praised Vander Waal, who started nine games in 2018, for his performance Saturday.
"We certainly are confident in (Vander Waal). He led us to a lot of wins (in 2018)," Bohl said. "We really appreciate how Tyler has handled Sean playing. He has been a really supportive player for Sean, and when his number was called (Saturday), I thought he answered the bell. You always say the most important series is the first series of the second half. We got some momentum going and that was important for us."
Chambers was 6 of 9 passing for 158 yards with two touchdowns and an interception before leaving the game. Ismail was the main beneficiary of Chambers' improved passing, surpassing his previous career-high of 66 receiving yards in the first half and finishing with 93 yards and a touchdown.
"Everything we did in practice, we saw in the game," Ismail said. "I got those same looks ... The game is just preparation. That's what we preach here."
While the offense put together a complete performance with 479 total yards, UW's defense held up its end of the bargain, as well. The Pokes surrendered just 335 total yards and held an athletic Wolf Pack receiving corps to 9.4 yards per reception.
Quarterback Carson Strong looked out of sorts all game, and the Cowboys held big-play receivers Elijah Cooks and Romeo Doubs to a combined three catches for 49 yards while the game still hung in the balance in the first half.
"We have to play better offensively. The last two weeks only scoring three points, our defense is going to get warn down and we have plenty capable guys to put the ball in the end zone," Nevada coach Jay Norvell said. "We just have to find a better grove and get the ball in the zone more, take some pressure off the defense."
Nevada running back Toa Taua – who entered the game with 513 rushing yards – was held to just 21 yards on 11 carries. Nevada had just 140 total yards at halftime compared to 315 for the Pokes.
"They did have some good athletes ... But I think our defense is great athletes," said senior safety Alijah Halliburton, who recorded his first-career interception Saturday. "To a hold a team like that to three points, especially being in the red zone a couple different times, and holding them ... it's very big. I'm very proud of my defense for doing that."
Despite a rash of injuries that have struck nearly every position, particularly on the offensive line and at running back, UW has maintained its poise regardless of the situation. Bohl credits that to uncanny team camaraderie.
"I can tell you where the team is at. They play great as a team, and I know that's a broad statement," Bohl said. "But the chemistry in the locker room really is outstanding, and that's an X-factor."
UW's victory sets up a pivotal Mountain Division matchup at Boise State on Nov. 9. The bowl eligibility reached Saturday is important and no small feat. That being said, the biggest goal of all, a MW championship, is still in front of the Pokes.
There's nowhere they'd rather have it.
"That's the only goal that we were trying to work for, getting to this Mountain West championship and win it. We have four big games left, and we need to prepare," Halliburton said. "I'm glad that we have a bye week to prepare and heal, because that's going to be very important for us."
Michael Katz is a writer for WyoSports. He can be reached by email at mkatz@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MichaelLKatz.
