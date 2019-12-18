LARAMIE – University of Wyoming redshirt sophomore quarterback Tyler Vander Waal, who started nine games last season, and the past four in 2019, has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal.
Vander Waal has started four contests for UW since redshirt freshman Sean Chambers sustained a season-ending left knee injury against Nevada. Vander Waal has thrown for 512 yards, completed 51.6% of his passes with one touchdown and four interceptions this season.
Vander Waal is still eligible to return to the Cowboys if he desires, and can play in the Arizona Bowl against Georgia State on Dec. 31. He practiced with the team Tuesday afternoon.
“We respect Tyler. I think everybody here, including Tyler, is really focused on beating Georgia State. And that’s not a rhetorical comment. It’s true,” UW coach Craig Bohl said Tuesday. “He is all locked in. And we feel really good about him and we feel good about his preparation.”
Vander Waal’s mother, Tiffani, told WyoSports that Tyler entered the transfer portal now because of the team’s late bowl game. She also said he, “needs time to figure things out.”
“He’s 100% committed to this team through the bowl,” she told WyoSports in a text message.
The transfer portal debuted in October 2018, and allows student athletes to submit a request to explore a transfer to another school that cannot be denied by their current university. Once put into the database, other programs can contact the athlete.
During a news conference Monday, Bohl said Vander Waal and true freshman quarterback Levi Williams were receiving equal first team reps in practice. Bohl would not commit to a starter for the team’s bowl, saying the decision might not be made until right before the game.
Williams saw his first action of the season in UW’s 17-7 victory over Colorado State, where he ran for 49 yards and a touchdown, and completed both of his pass attempts. He saw more playing time at Air Force, completing 6 of 11 passes while running for an additional 79 yards.
Prior to Tuesday’s news of Vander Waal’s entering the transfer portal, UW offensive coordinator Brent Vigen spoke glowingly of the quarterback’s attitude.
“(Vander Waal) understands that while you’re competing, you still need to get along, you still need to support each other. Because at the end of the day, it’s trusting us as coaches and understanding what our thoughts are, we want to do everything we can to win a game,” Vigen said Monday. “And if that means playing one guy, that means playing two guys, you have to roll with some punches. I think that’s what Tyler’s learning … it’s very important that’s the way he thinks, because the other way wouldn’t really work.”
Vander Waal was a three-star recruit out of Christian Brothers High in Elk Grove, California. He originally committed to Ball State before choosing UW.
Vander Waal started the first eight games of the 2018 season as a redshirt freshman after beating out Nick Smith for the starting quarterback job. Vander Waal was benched for Chambers in a loss against Utah State that season, but was thrust back into action against Air Force when Chambers was lost to a season-ending injury. Vander Waal started the 2018 season finale against New Mexico, but lost the starting quarterback job to Chambers in the spring.
WyoSports spoke with Vander Waal on Monday and asked him about the quarterback competition with Williams.
“It’s really not about me. It’s about the bigger picture. And so I think once I realized that I was like, ‘Yeah, I don’t really care what happens, you know? I’m still playing football,’” Vander Waal said. “You have to focus on the positive. I’m still playing football, getting a college degree. I’m on scholarship, everything’s paid for.
“I’m doing what 98% of high school athletes would love to do ... I’m just grateful to be in this position, whether I’m playing, whether I’m the backup, whether I’m third string, I’m just happy to be a part of something so special in this team.”
Michael Katz covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at mkatz@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @michaellkatz.
