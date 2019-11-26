CHEYENNE – Sophomore forward Tereza Vitulova’s career night helped the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team snap a three-game losing streak with a 66-57 victory over North Dakota State on Monday in Fargo, North Dakota.
Vitulova posted career highs in points (25) and rebounds (eight) in the win, she also made a career-best 12 field goals.
“One of the things we’ve been trying to get through to her is, (Vitulova) is a very dominant post player when she played with a more physical mentality where she’ll bounce those kids a little bit, get herself in the paint and turn and go to the basket,” UW coach Gerald Mattinson said in a release.
The Cowgirls (3-3) shot a season-high 54.9% (28 for 51) from the floor to turn a 34-33 halftime lead into an 11-point fourth-quarter lead.
Senior forward Taylor Rusk added 12 points, six rebounds and five assists, while sophomore guard Quinn Weidemann chipped in with 12 points and three assists.
Sophomore guard Karla Erjavec finished with seven points, seven assists and seven rebounds.
The Cowgirls host New Mexico Highlands at 2 p.m. Saturday.
