LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming will induct its 2019 class into its Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame at 6 p.m. Friday at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center.
The class includes:
MACK PEYTON
Sports: Basketball and baseball
Years: 1947-49
Hometown: Richmond, Indiana
About Peyton: Peyton originally enrolled at Indiana University on a basketball scholarship before spending 46 months in the Army. While in the Army, he was stationed in Casper part of the time, and enrolled at UW after his time in the military.
-- As a forward on the basketball team, Peyton led Wyoming to conference titles in 1947 and 1949, and a second-place finish in 1948.
-- During the 1948-49 season, Peyton was named to the UPI All-Conference team.
-- On the baseball diamond, Peyton was the Cowboys' best hitter all three seasons and hit .390 in 1948-49.
-- Peyton went on to a distinguished career as a basketball coach at the high school and college levels.
ANDREA EVERETT
Sport: Cross-country, Track and Field
Years: 1982-83
Hometown: Glasgow, Scotland
About Everett: Earned All-America honors in cross-country in 1983, and also won the conference championship.
-- In track, she won conference titles in the 1,500 and 3,000-meter runs.
-- She once held the UW record in the 3,000-meter run, and still ranks in the top 10 all-time in the mile.
WES GASNER
Sport: Wrestling
Years: 1983-84
Hometown: Cheyenne
About Gasner: A two-time conference champion, Gasner placed sixth at the 1983 NCAA Championships to earn All-America honors.
-- In 1983 and '84, he logged two of the greatest seasons in Cowboy wrestling history, winning back-to-back conference titles at 150 pounds and qualifying for the NCAA Tournament.
-- Recorded 44 victories, including 19 pins, in the 1982-83 season while leading the Cowboys to a Western Athletic Conference Championship and a 10-2 dual record, and had 45 victories in 1983-84.
JAY MARTIN
Sport: Skiing
Years: 1963-66
Hometown: Minneapolis, Minnesota
About Martin: An All-American, national champion and two-time Olympian, Martin had a prolific career while attending UW as a ski jumper.
-- In 1962, Martin won the Junior Nationals Championship (17 and under) and was awarded a scholarship to UW.
-- While competing for the Cowboys, Martin helped the team to a second-place finish in 1967 and was crowned the National Champion in 1968.
-- Martin won the 1963 Junior Class, and was a member of the 1964 and 1968 United States Olympic teams competing in the 90-meter hill jump. Martin also was a part of the U.S. team that won the International Ski Federation World Championships in 1966.
COURTNEY STAPP
Sport: Basketball
Years: 1995-98
Hometown: Newell, South Dakota
About Stapp: Scored 1,278 points during her career.
-- A two-time all-Western Athletic Conference honoree, Stapp also earned Academic All-Conference and WAC Scholar Athlete honors.
-- During her senior season, Stapp led the team in scoring, assists, three-point shooting, minutes played and field goals.
LARRY ZOWADA
Sport: Football
Years: 1955-57
Hometown: Sheridan
About Zowada: An All-Skyline Conference quarterback in 1956 and 1957, Zowada was initially pressed into action in the 1956 Sun Bowl after starting quarterback Joe Mastrogiovanni suffered a knee injury in the last regular season game. In his debut, Zowada completed six of 10 passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns as Wyoming defeated Texas Tech, 21-14.
-- In his first season as a starter in 1956, Zowada led the nation in yards per completion while leading the Cowboys to a 10-0 record.
-- During the 1957 season, Zowada completed 63 of 123 passes for 862 yards and three touchdowns. A versatile athlete, he also served as the team's punter.
1966-67 MEN'S BASKETBALL TEAM
Sixteen games in to the 1966-67 basketball season, Wyoming released two players from the program, one of whom was their leading rebounder and second-leading scorer. With only one senior and two returning starters from the previous year, Wyoming was undersized and undermanned. In order to maximize their chances of winning, head coach Bill Strannigan developed the "Strannigan Shuffle," an offense that kept the tall and slow players on the outside and Wyoming's quick moving guards running through the middle. Wyoming was 6-10 and 1-2 in Western Athletic Conference play before the shuffle was implemented, but finished the year on an 8-2 run to win a share of the conference championship with BYU. Wyoming won a playoff game against BYU in Salt Lake City for the right to represent the conference in the NCAA tournament. In the tournament, they lost to the No. 1-ranked UCLA, which was led by Lew Alcindor. Wyoming finished with a 15-14, 6-2 WAC record.
