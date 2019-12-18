LARAMIE – As if University of Wyoming men’s basketball coach Allen Edwards needed more proof, tonight’s matchup between Utah Valley and the Cowboys is evidence that the basketball fraternity is a small one.
Edwards, of course, played his college basketball at powerhouse Kentucky, where he won a pair of national championships. During one of those runs in 1998, the Wildcats met Stanford in the Final Four. On that Stanford team? None other than current UVU coach Mark Madsen, who went on to play nine seasons in the NBA for the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves.
“He probably doesn’t remember me,” Edwards said with a laugh. “He has had a storied career just as a blue collar guy. It was no different than what he was in college as a basketball player. So, when you watch his team … they are competing, they are playing hard, and he has done a good job.”
UW (3-8 overall) is in need of a spark, having lost five consecutive games. The Wolverines (4-8) have also lost five games in a row, but played a tight game at Kentucky earlier in the season they lost by just eight points.
Following the Cowboys’ most recent loss, a 21-point defeat at the hands of Northern Colorado, Edwards said he called redshirt sophomores Hunter Maldonado and Hunter Thompson into his office.
The two have been banged up through much of the season and, consequently, have been limited in practice as far as live-action reps are concerned. They have instead focused more on cardio, Edwards said. But with the current state of things, Edwards asked the duo if they could practice with more regularity.
“Just talked about getting them out on the floor a bit more during practice so that we’ll be better prepared to compete,” Edwards said. “I didn’t think we didn’t play hard. I just think we didn’t execute the game plan to the best of our ability.”
Maldonado, who said he has frequent sit-down conversations with Edwards, was on the same page as his head coach. Maldonado missed the majority of last season with back and leg injuries. But he is also well-aware of the importance of practicing as much as possible, particularly with the team struggling.
“It’s something I was thinking about as well, just in a sense of not getting as rusty,” said Maldonado, who leads the Cowboys in scoring at 17.1 points per game. “It does have its benefits, the types of reads you’ll see during the game and staying on top of those throughout the week rather than seeing them two or three times throughout the week.”
As one of the leaders of the team, there are also optics to being out there practicing every day, he said.
“I think it’s a different thing when you’re seeing the captain do it versus the captain’s not out there. … I don’t think they consciously think of it, but subconsciously, it gets us more together.”
Thompson said the matchup with UVU is, in a sense, a must-win game, he believes the team needs to right the ship before Mountain West play resumes in January. Being more active in practice will not only increase Thompson’s awareness come game time, it’s also the form of learning that suits him best.
“The conclusion was, it’s pretty hard to not practice all week like we did last week leading up to Northern Colorado," Thompson said. “I do a great job of listening, and (I’m) a visual learner. But where I really succeed is where I physically do it, I physically make mistakes and make those physical corrections.”
Michael Katz covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at mkatz@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @michaellkatz.
