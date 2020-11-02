Hawaii 0 7 0 0 — 7
Wyoming 10 0 7 14 — 31
First Quarter
WYO_Valladay 18 run (Hoyland kick), 12:53.
WYO_FG Hoyland 30, 9:55.
Second Quarter
HAW_Hunter 3 run (Shipley kick), 1:04.
Third Quarter
WYO_T.Smith 1 run (Hoyland kick), 4:22.
Fourth Quarter
WYO_Valladay 6 run (Hoyland kick), 8:19.
WYO_T.Smith 2 run (Hoyland kick), 1:48.
A_6,232.
___
HAW WYO
First downs 12 24
Rushes-yards 31-123 59-281
Passing 110 112
Comp-Att-Int 11-26-1 9-18-0
Return Yards 86 56
Punts-Avg. 6-44.8 4-37.8
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-1
Penalties-Yards 7-60 5-47
Time of Possession 21:45 38:15
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Hawaii, Reed 7-54, Turner 6-37, Hunter 8-22, Stovall 1-9, Cordeiro 9-1. Wyoming, Valladay 32-163, T.Smith 20-89, L.Williams 7-29.
PASSING_Hawaii, Cordeiro 11-26-1-110. Wyoming, L.Williams 9-18-0-112.
RECEIVING_Hawaii, Smart 4-32, Turner 2-24, Stovall 2-11, Bowens 1-47, Hunter 1-4, Reed 1-(minus 8). Wyoming, Eberhardt 3-26, Valladay 2-32, Weinman 2-22, Crow 1-25, Christensen 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Hawaii, Shipley 44. Wyoming, Hoyland 36.
