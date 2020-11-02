NCAA Football: Wyoming vs Nevada (copy)

Cowboys running back Xazavian Valladay, No. 6, scores against the Nevada Wolf Pack at War Memorial Stadium on Oct. 26, 2019. In Wyoming's victory over Hawaii on Friday night in Laramie, Valladay ran for 163 yards. He led the Mountain West in rushing for 1,265 yards as a sophomore in 2019.

 University of Wyoming Media-Athletics/Troy Babbitt

Hawaii 0 7 0 0 — 7

Wyoming 10 0 7 14 — 31

First Quarter

WYO_Valladay 18 run (Hoyland kick), 12:53.

WYO_FG Hoyland 30, 9:55.

Second Quarter

HAW_Hunter 3 run (Shipley kick), 1:04.

Third Quarter

WYO_T.Smith 1 run (Hoyland kick), 4:22.

Fourth Quarter

WYO_Valladay 6 run (Hoyland kick), 8:19.

WYO_T.Smith 2 run (Hoyland kick), 1:48.

A_6,232.

___

HAW WYO

First downs 12 24

Rushes-yards 31-123 59-281

Passing 110 112

Comp-Att-Int 11-26-1 9-18-0

Return Yards 86 56

Punts-Avg. 6-44.8 4-37.8

Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-1

Penalties-Yards 7-60 5-47

Time of Possession 21:45 38:15

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Hawaii, Reed 7-54, Turner 6-37, Hunter 8-22, Stovall 1-9, Cordeiro 9-1. Wyoming, Valladay 32-163, T.Smith 20-89, L.Williams 7-29.

PASSING_Hawaii, Cordeiro 11-26-1-110. Wyoming, L.Williams 9-18-0-112.

RECEIVING_Hawaii, Smart 4-32, Turner 2-24, Stovall 2-11, Bowens 1-47, Hunter 1-4, Reed 1-(minus 8). Wyoming, Eberhardt 3-26, Valladay 2-32, Weinman 2-22, Crow 1-25, Christensen 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Hawaii, Shipley 44. Wyoming, Hoyland 36.

