LARAMIE – The latest verbal commitment for the University of Wyoming football team is from a state it has the most players from on its current roster – California.
Gavin Beerup, a 6-foot-4, 190-pound pro-style quarterback from St. Bonaventure High in Ventura, California, committed to UW on Friday. Beerup announced his commitment on his Twitter account.
Efforts by WyoSports to contact Beerup on Friday were unsuccessful, but in his Twitter announcement, he said: “First off, I would like to thank all of the coaches that have recruited me over the past couple of years. Also, to my parents for all of the sacrifices they have made for me to be in this position. Lastly, to my coaches and teammates for shaping me into young man and football player I am today, because without them none of this would be possible. With that being said, I would like to announce that I’m committed to the University of Wyoming!”
Beerup received a three-star rating out of five by 247Sports.com and a two-star rating by Rivals.com. Beerup was offered by UW after a camp this past summer in the Los Angeles area.
As a junior, Beerup was 54 of 93 for 647 yards with eight touchdowns and four interceptions, and also ran for one touchdown. He was ranked as the No. 74 pro-style quarterback in the country by 247Sports.com.
Beerup also caught 20 passes for 340 yards and three touchdowns, and averaged 28.3 yards on 31 punts, including three downed inside the opponents’ 20-yard line.
Through late July, Beerup had offers from Columbia, Southern Mississippi and UNLV.
Beerup is the fourth known commitment to UW’s 2020 recruiting class, and the first from California. The others are from Colorado: tight end Nick Miles (6-5, 225) from Chaparral High in Parker, defensive end Braden Siders (6-3, 215) from Ralston Valley High in Arvada and defensive end Cameron Smith from Legend High in Parker.
For more University of Wyoming recruiting news, go to wyosports.net and click on the 2020 UW football recruiting tracker.
