LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming will play Georgia State on Dec. 31 in the Arizona Bowl in Tucson.
It is the third time in the last four seasons, that the Cowboys have earned a bowl bid. The Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl Committee formally invited the Cowboys on Sunday.
The game will kick off at 2:30 p.m., Mountain Time from Arizona Stadium and will be televised on CBS Sports Network. The Georgia State Panthers are from the Sun Belt Conference. Both teams will enter the game with 7-5 overall records. The Cowboys and Panthers will be meeting for the first time in the two schools' histories. "This is a great achievement for a very young football team that has a bright future," Wyoming Director of Athletics Tom Burman said. "We are thrilled to be playing in the Arizona Bowl. Bowl games present an opportunity for celebration and enjoyment, but it also allows us vital practices to prepare for next season."
"This is an up and coming bowl game and we are excited to participate," coach Craig Bohl said. This will be Wyoming's 16th bowl appearance and the third under head coach Craig Bohl in his six season at the helm of the Cowboy Football program.
