LARAMIE – Even though he knew he probably hadn’t hit pay dirt, University of Wyoming redshirt freshman fullback/H-back Parker Christensen knew he had secured a lifelong memory.
The former Sheridan High star had a lone reception to his name going into last Friday’s matchup at UNLV, a 7-yard grab against Hawaii in late October. Fullbacks and tight ends haven’t gotten a ton of touches recently in UW’s offense. Given that the Cowboys ran for 399 yards in a 45-14 shellacking of the Rebels, there’s hardly a need to do anything other than hand off to Xazavian Valladay or Trey Smith.
But for a brief moment Friday afternoon at Allegiant Stadium, on national TV, Christensen thought he had scored his first-career touchdown. In the third quarter, Christensen caught a pass from redshirt freshman Levi Williams, cut his way to toward the sideline and did his best highwire act impersonation all the way into the end zone. He celebrated with teammates for a moment before it became clear the play was going to be reviewed.
Christensen had most certainly stepped out of bounds, if even for just the shortest period possible. UW coach Craig Bohl told him to not get too excited. It was going to be among the most exciting 21-yard catch and runs that didn’t actually result in a score.
But for a young man who has spent the better part of a year figuring out where he fit into the Cowboys’ plans, it was a memorable moment and potentially the first of many such highlights.
“That’s one of those things I’ll probably remember for years to come,” Christensen said. “Kind of a bummer (to not score). But it's just exciting to be out there and even be able to make a catch and stuff like that. It’s just, it’s exciting.”
As a senior at Sheridan, Christensen was a superstar. He ran for 1,120 yards and 19 touchdowns for the Broncs and racked up 85 tackles as a linebacker. He also added two kick return touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns. He was the best football player in the state by nearly every metric, and was recognized as the 2018 state player of the year by Gatorade.
But when it came time for him to play for the Cowboys, he needed every bit of a redshirt year to build his body up. You can get away with raw athleticism playing Class 4A football. The Division I level is another beast, however. It’s so much faster than anything he saw playing as a prep.
Christensen said he came to UW at around 205 pounds. Not small by any means, but not nearly heavy enough to be a blocking fullback/tight end hybrid, which is where he talked with the UW staff about ultimately playing. That position requires a very different skillset than that of a star tailback. Namely, he had to block for pretty much the first time in his life. He had to impact the game without having his hands on the ball as frequently, a transition not every player easily makes.
In order to be an effective blocker, Christensen had to put on weight. He’s admittedly not a naturally big eater, either, which made the process of getting to 230 pounds even more difficult.
It was a lot of counting calories and intense workouts with the UW strength and conditioning staff. It’s still a battle every day for him to keep his weight up. The balance of gaining weight and maintaining his skill was also a tightrope act, and has been for several of UW’s smaller fullbacks and tight ends.
Christensen had already been recruited by Bohl and staff when tight ends/fullbacks coach Shannon Moore arrived in January of 2019. While watching tape of his senior season at Sheridan, Moore and offensive coordinator Brent Vigen saw an athlete they knew they had to take advantage of. Long, rangy kids don’t grow on trees in this neck of the woods. He could line up at tight end or even at linebacker, if the staff went the defensive route.
At 6-foot-2, with a frame to grow into, Christensen was a piece of untouched clay. The staff just had to mold him how they saw fit without sacrificing the skillset that made him special.
“That's always been the biggest part. That's what I've always talked to some of those lighter guys … We need to get you a little bit bigger, but we also can't lose that athleticism, either,” Moore said. “And that's a big testament to our strength coaches downstairs to coaching, and things like that. They've done a great job on nutrition.
“It's the whole investing part of our entire program that really makes everything work and run.”
The coaching staff decided to move Christensen from more of a traditional tight end to the fullback spot this fall following COVID-19 issues that limited the amount of available bodies. Moore said they eventually envisioned Christensen as a fullback, but that he perhaps needed to gain a bit more weight and work on the technical parts of the position. But as 2020 has done so many times, it forced UW’s collective hand.
And as he tends to do, Christensen shined and earned the coaches’ trust. His toughness shone through. And, as it turned out, blocking came far more naturally than his bulking did. It was kind of a no-brainer, honestly. Whatever he had to do to get on the field and stay on the field, he was going to do, even if he wasn’t always sure how to.
Fast forward to early December, and the future of UW’s fullback/H-back room is looking as bright as ever.
“It's kind of funny you say that, because I was just talking with my parents about that the other day. It really wasn't that big of a transition. To me, I guess I didn't really think of it like that,” Christensen said. “I'm just kind of doing what I want to do my job, you know, to stay out on the field and to help my team. … I'm not a selfish guy like that. I don't demand the ball, want the ball. … If everybody does their job, that helps us to get a win. So I'm just there to do my job.”
