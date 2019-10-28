LARAMIE (AP) — Wyoming running back Xazavian Valladay has been named the Mountain West offensive player of the week.
It is the first conference offensive player of the week honor for the Pokes this season and the first of Valladay's career.
Valladay recorded 280 all-purpose yards in a 31-3 win over Nevada on Saturday. It was the highest all-purpose yard total in the Mountain West this season and the most by a Cowboy since Brian Hill recorded 302 against Nevada in 2016.
Valladay rushed for a career-high 206 yards and grabbed two catches for a career-high 74 yards, including a 53-yard touchdown grab on the first offensive play of the game.
