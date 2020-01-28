LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming wrestling team put on a show in front of a raucous crowd of more than 1,000 Sunday during its outreach match in Green River.
The Cowboys recorded four falls in the 37-9 win against the Wolverines for a weekend sweep in the home-opening duals of the season.
Five of the first six matches ended in pins, with four of those belonging to Cowboys Jake Svihel (125 pounds), Trevor Jeffries (141), Dewey Krueger (157) and Cole Moody (165).
“I thought it was great – very thankful for everything that Green River did to put this thing on,” UW head coach Mark Branch said in a release. “They packed the gym, and it was a great crowd and atmosphere. We got a lot of pins, which was great, especially early on. Bonus points are really important in setting the tone. It gives you some breathing room, and allows the guys to feel like they can just go out and wrestle and (they) don’t have to worry about the team score.”
Svihel started the dual by pinning Will Edelblute at 5 minutes, 49 seconds. Svihel had a slow start, falling behind 6-0 in the first period before rattling off seven straight points of his own before getting the fall.
After UW’s No. 6-ranked Montorie Bridges (133) was upset by No. 19 Taylor LaMont with a pin in 1:05 to tie the team score at 6-6, Jeffries pushed the Cowboys back in front with a pin in 5:38 over Isaiah Delgado. At the time of the fall, Jeffries was in control of the bout 12-2.
UW’s No. 20 Jaron Jensen (149) next battled for a 1-0 win over Cameron Hunsaker to put the Cowboys up 15-6. An escape in the second period was the difference.
Krueger resumed the Cowboys’ pin party when he stopped Jerry Rubio at 2:09 into their contest. Krueger got to work early with a takedown and two near falls in the first period before ending the bout to put the Cowboys ahead 21-6.
Moody was ahead 9-4 before he made it back-to-back pins for the Cowboys at 4:05 over Grant LaMont to push the lead to 27-6.
After UW’s No. 10 Hayden Hastings (174) lost in sudden victory to No. 9 Kimball Bastian 12-5, Tate Samuelson (184) got the Cowboys back on track with an 11-2 major decision over Ashton Seely. Samuelson scored seven points in the third period to stretch his victory into bonus points.
UW’s Stephen Buchanan (197) got an upset win when he outlasted No. 19 Tanner Orndorff 8-3. Buchanan broke a 3-3 tie in the third period with five points in the final period, including a takedown and two-point near fall in the closing seconds to put the Cowboys up 34-9.
Cowboys No. 18 Brian Andrews (heavyweight) controlled his way to a 4-0 decision over Chase Trussell in the final match of the dual. Andrews got a takedown in the first, and an escape and the riding time point in the third period.
“Overall, it was a great dual meet,” Branch said. “It hurt to lose a couple of those, but it’s a learning experience. It was a good conference win, and the team’s looking better each time we go out, and we just have to keep building on it.”
The Cowboys return to action at 8 p.m. Friday at Oregon State in Corvallis, Oregon.
