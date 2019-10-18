LARAMIE -- Head football coach Craig Bohl has announced that safeties coach Willie Mack Garza has been suspended indefinitely from the University of Wyoming football team effective immediately. Garza was charged with allegedly driving under the influence the evening of Thursday, Oct. 17.
There will be no further comment from University of Wyoming Athletics personnel, according to a press release.
