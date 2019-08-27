LAS CRUCES, N.M. – The Wyoming women’s soccer team (0-0-2 overall) closed out the weekend with a 1-1 draw against the New Mexico State Aggies (0-1-1 overall) on Sunday afternoon in Las Cruces.
Wyoming came out as the aggressor to begin the game and really pushed the pace. Their first opportunity came at the 3:51 mark with a shot from redshirt freshman Jamie Tatum which was saved by Dmitri Fong. Off a corner kick from sophomore Amber Vokoun, the Cowgirls got on the board first with a goal from fellow sophomore Indianna Asimus at the 5:22 mark.
Following that it was pretty quiet for both teams as New Mexico State had two shots the rest of the way with Wyoming taking a 1-0 lead in to the lockerrroom. Each team had two shots a piece while the Cowgirls had four corner kicks.
Out of the break, the Aggies came out strong with four shots in the first 10 minutes. The Cowgirls had chance at the 58:17 mark with a shot from senior Summer Taube who pushed the ball right of the goal. New Mexico State continued to keep the ball on its side of the field and in the 70th meeting Alexa Barrera got it past sophomore Hannah Lee to make it 1-1. Eliudth Gonzalez had the assist. In the final 20 minutes of the second half, both teams locked down defensively with it ending 1-1 after 90 minutes of action. NMSU outshot the Cowgirls 9-4 in the second half while UW had a couple of corner kicks.
In the first extra ten minutes, NMSU had chances in the 93rd and 96th minutes but neither was successful. Wyoming had a look with 96:41 on the clock which also came up empty. The next 10 minutes proved to be unsuccessful for either squad to get a score and the game ended in a 1-1 tie after 110 minutes.
“I thought the effort was good, given the conditions with the heat,” head coach Pete Cuadrado said. “We played everyone today that we were planning on and created a few more chances for ourselves today. It was a little frustrating to score then have them respond and not get the win. For us, we will need to work on the attacking third. Too many times we got in, created chances and came away with nothing to show. We had several good looks and couldn’t convert. We will get back to work on Monday and Tuesday to prepare for Northern Colorado.”
Asimus and Tatum finished the match with a team-high two shots on goal. Sophomores Lee, Savannah Warner and freshman Keelie Wortmann each logged 110 minutes a piece. NMSU outshot the Cowgirls 13-9 and goalie Fong had five saves as well.
Wyoming will host its season-opener on Wednesday against the Northern Colorado Bears. The game is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Louis S. Madrid Sports Complex.
