LARAMIE – For a foursome of young defensive backs, the first game was a success.
It was a big success for the University of Wyoming as it defeated Missouri 37-31 Saturday at War Memorial Stadium to snap a 13-game losing streak against Power 5 schools going back to 2008.
A lot of players contributed to that victory, and among them were four defensive backs who either made their UW debut or saw their first extensive playing time at their defensive positions.
Junior strong safety Esaias Gandy and sophomore cornerback C.J. Coldon both had five tackles, and they were responsible for the Cowboys first touchdown of the game.
Gandy tackled Missouri senior quarterback Kelly Bryant for loss of five yards, and forced a fumble. Coldon picked it up and ran 30 yards and a touchdown that pulled UW to within 14-10 about midway through the second quarter.
It was Coldon's first career touchdown for the Cowboys, and it came in only his fourth game. Coldon was limited to three games last season after he suffered a stinger in his left arm/neck area at Missouri.
"I just got off my block, picked up the ball and tried to score," Coldon said. "(Gandy) created it. The credit goes to him. It was all about our preparation. The coaches put me in the right position to win and make plays."
Gandy played in 12 games in each of the past two seasons, but most of his time has been on special teams. His five tackles nearly doubled his output in 2017-18 (12). Gandy also had one pass break-up.
Redshirt freshman Rome Weber, who made his UW debut, had seven tackles. Sophomore Keyon Blankenbaker, who was a cornerback last season, played his first game as a nickel, which is a hybrid defensive back/outside linebacker. Blankenbaker had seven tackles and broke up one pass.
UW's entire defense got off to a rough start as Missouri scored on its first two offensive possessions, and led 14-0 after the first quarter.
UW outscored Missouri 34-3 after that, but the Tigers rallied in the fourth quarter and had the ball at the Cowboys' 20-yard line in the final seconds before the defense forced a turnover on downs.
"We just had to stay calm," Coldon said. "It was hard, there was a lot of pressure and we were getting very tired late in the game. But we just needed to make plays, and we did."
INDECISIVE
As UW redshirt freshman quarterback Sean Chambers got closer to the end zone during his 75-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, he wasn't sure what to do.
A defender was closing fast. Chambers thought about diving, but he didn't. It led to little bit of a hop as Chambers scored.
"I wanted to dive because I thought I was going to get caught," Chambers said. "But I didn't know how to dive. I guess you can say I am some unathletic, athletic kid if that makes sense.
"I really didn't know what to do, I just wanted to get into the end zone. I kind fell on my face."
PASSING FANCY
Chambers had a game-high 120 rushing yards, but he was only 6 of 16 for 92 yards through the air, and missed on a couple of touchdown throws to open receivers.
"I was just rushing things," Chambers said of the missed touchdown passes. "I'm going miss throws every now and again, but (missing) throws like that are unacceptable. I've got to be better."
SEEING DOUBLE
Senior middle linebacker Logan Wilson's 13 tackles gives him 13 double-digit tackle games in his career.
Senior free safety Alijah Halliburton had a game-high 17 tackles, which also was a career best. That was his second career game with 10 or more tackles. His first was last season against Boise State with 11.
Sophomore linebacker Chad Muma's 10 tackles was his first in double figures.
BONUS TIME
According to his contract, sixth-year UW coach Craig Bohl will get a $100,000 bonus for defeating Missouri. His contract states he will receive $100,000 for each victory over a Power 5 school in the regular season.
Bohl also has a bonus incentive for season tickets sold each year. As of now, UW has sold around 8,500. That would earn Bohl $60,000 for between 8,000 and 8,999 season tickets sold.
THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT
UW plays its first road game of the season at Texas State at 5 p.m. Saturday in San Marcos, Texas. The Bobcats lost to Texas A&M 41-7 in their season opener this past Thursday.
Texas State played two quarterbacks, and both threw a pair of interceptions. Junior Gresch Jensen, a junior college transfer, saw the most playing time and threw a touchdown pass.
Texas State's defense is led by senior linebacker Bryan London II, who leads the nation among active players with 345 career tackles. Wilson is second with 329.
UW leads the series 2-1, with both wins at home. It lost 42-21 at Texas State in 2013 in a game that was delayed 3 hours, 28 minutes due to weather, and the Cowboys were outscored 35-14 after the delay.
Robert Gagliardi is the WyoSports senior editor. He can be reached at rgagliardi@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @rpgagliardi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.