Friday

Big Horn 49, Tongue River 7

Burlington 68, Ten Sleep 6

Cheyenne East 34, Casper Kelly Walsh 9

Cody 40, Green River 0

Cokeville 19, Big Piney 14

Guernsey-Sunrise 63, Normative Services 6

Jackson Hole 21, Powell 14

Kaycee 58, Midwest 0

Lander 37, Rawlins 8

Lovell 57, Kemmerer 8

Lyman 42, Pinedale 14

Mountain View 38, Thermopolis 14

Riverside 28, Moorcroft 20

Riverton 21, Worland 9

Rock Springs 21, Cheyenne Central 14

Rocky Mountain 54, Wind River 0

Saratoga 42, Wright 12

Southeast 35, Lusk 16

Upton-Sundance 61, Glenrock 8

Saturday

Encampment 39, Dubois 28

Farson-Eden 35, Meeteetse 16

Hulett 54, Hanna-Elk Mountain 13

