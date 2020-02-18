This photo pshows football players wearing a harness with two bars that is a new tool as part of TackleBar football. As part of its Football Development Model launched last year, TackleBar will be one of three limited contact categories and serve as a stepping stone between flag football and the full tackle game. Players will wear a harness with two bars in the back, one on each side. When a defender attempts a tackle, he or she will be able to employ the basics of tackling without making contact. Instead, one of the bars is pulled from the opponent’s harness, ending the play.