LARAMIE – Wyoming head track and field coach Bryan Berryhill announced 12 additions to the 2019-20 track and field rosters on Thursday, including Jenae Ramirez of Rock Springs High School. The signees add talent and depth to each event group, with 10 Cowboys and a pair of Cowgirls joining next year’s squads.
“We are very excited about the addition of this group and what they will bring to our program and the University of Wyoming,” Berryhill said in a press release. “There were specific event areas we wanted to address in finalizing this year’s recruiting class and we accomplished that goal. The coaching staff believes these student-athletes can be immediate point scorers and help this program move towards our goal of winning a Mountain West Championship. I’m very proud of all the hard work our coaching staff put in to bring this class of talented student-athletes to the University of Wyoming.”
Jenae Ramirez, Rock Springs
She competed in track and field for Rock Springs High School. As a senior, she won the state title in the 400 meters and placed second in the 300-meter hurdles before teaming to take second in the sprint medley relay. As a junior, Ramirez earned points at the state meet by being a part of the third-place 4x100-meter relay team, the fifth-place 4x400-meter relay team and the third-place sprint medley relay team. As a sophomore, she finished fifth at state in the 400 dash before placing second in the 300 hurdles and third in the 4x400 relay.
Daniel Carrillo, Mount Vernon, Washington
Carrillo competed as a thrower at Mount Vernon High School. As a senior, he was the state champion in the shot put, breaking a school record that stood since 1975. He finished fifth at state in the discus. As a junior, he placed second at state in the shot put. Carrillo was a team captain during both his senior and junior years and was first-team all-state those same seasons. He also competed in football and was a team captain as a junior and a senior and was honorable mention all-conference as a junior and senior. He played basketball as a sophomore, was a team captain and was named the team’s MVP. Carrillo was a member of the National Honor Society, a three-time member of the honor roll and graduated in the top 25 percent of his class.
“Danny is a gritty, explosive athlete who improved tremendously in his senior year of high school. He will be a welcome addition to our shot put group,” Carrie Lane said.
Jordan Christensen, Sheridan
Christensen competed as a thrower for Sheridan High School, earning three letters. As a senior, she was the regional champion in the shot put and discus, as well as the state champion in the shot put with a runner-up performance in the discus. She earned all-state honors as a junior, as her team finished fourth at state, and she earned her team’s High Point Award for scoring the most points on the team throughout the season. Christensen also competed in soccer, volleyball and basketball, earning all-conference honors as a junior in basketball and all-conference honors in volleyball as a junior and senior, when she was a team co-captain both years. Christensen was a member of the honor roll all four years of high school, a member of the National Honor Society and finished top-10 in her class.
“Jordan’s multi-sport background and recent throwing success are a great combination. She finished her senior year as the top thrower in Wyoming and we are lucky to have her on our squad,” Lane said.
Sage Coventry, Casper
Coventry earned nine varsity letters in three different sports at Kelly Walsh High School. In track and field, he was the region champion in the high jump and triple jump while finishing second in the long jump as a senior and was the meet’s high scorer. At the state meet, Coventry finished third in the long jump and high jump and fourth in the triple jump. He was named the Gerdom Award winner as Kelly Walsh’s top male athlete. He finished third at state as a junior in the high jump, following the regional meet where he finished second in the long jump, and triple jump and third in the high jump. Coventry was a part of three state championship teams at Kelly Walsh. In basketball he was a first-team all-conference selection as a senior and a team captain as a junior and won state titles as a team during his sophomore and senior seasons. In football, Coventry was a team captain and a second-team all-conference selection at wide receiver as a senior. He also earned the Wyoming High School Activities Association Outstanding Scholastic Achievement Award for football as a senior and basketball as a junior and was a member of the honor roll every year of high school. He graduated with a 4.0 GPA.
Jefferson Danso, Cheyenne
Danso competed for Cheyenne East High School. As a senior, Danso won the state title in both the indoor and outdoor triple jump. During the indoor season, he finished third at the state championships in the 55-meter hurdles and third in the high jump. During the outdoor season, he finished fifth in the 110 hurdles at the state championships. Danso also won the triple jump state title as a junior and was the state runner-up as a sophomore.
Mikey DeRock, Milliken, Colorado
Before attending UW DeRock redshirted during his first season at Western Colorado University. He also earned academic all-conference honors. In high school DeRock lettered three times in track and field at Roosevelt High School in Colorado. He was the state runner-up in the shot put as a senior after finishing runner-up at the conference meet. As a junior, DeRock was the conference champion in the shot put and was a state qualifier in the shot put and the discus. He also lettered in football and lacrosse. In football, he was honorable-mention all-state and all-conference as a senior and was honorable-mention all-conference as a junior. DeRock earned academic all-state as a senior in both football and track and was academic all-conference in both sports as a junior. DeRock was also named class president as a senior.
“Mikey will join his sister, Logan, on our throws squad. He previously played football and I like his commitment to the weight room. I’m excited for him to spend an entire year as a thrower and hone in on his technique,” Lane said.
Bryson Engebretsen, Enumclaw, Washington
Engebretsen was a four-year letter winner in track and field, football and basketball at Enumclaw High School. In track and field, had best marks of 14 feet in pole vault, 51.51 seconds in the 400 meters and 15.06 seconds in the 110 hurdles. He competed in multiple other events as a decathlete during his high school career. Engebretsen was a WIAA state qualifier in 2018 and 2019, and helped guide his team to a NPSL League Championship in 2019. In football, Engebretsen was named a first-team all-league defensive back in 2017, and his team won league championships in football in 2017 and 2018. In basketball, his team qualified for state in 2017 and 2018, and he earned Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2018. Engebretsen earned the Enumclaw Scholar-Athlete Award in 2016 and 2019, the AP Scholar Award with Distinction in 2018, the EHS Junior Achievement Award in 2018 and was the Academic State Champion in track and field in 2017. He was a member of the National Honor Society.
Sam Hageman, Cheyenne
Hageman ran track at Cheyenne East High School. As a senior, Hageman found the podium at the state championships by finishing third in the 200 after finishing fourth in the 100. As a junior, Hageman won the state title in both the 100 and the 200, as well as being part of the state champion 4x100m relay team.
Wyatt Moore, Afton
Moore competed in track and field for Star Valley High School. As a senior, Moore won the outdoor state title in the 100 and the 200, losing only four total races during the high school season. He competed at the 2019 New Balance National Outdoor meet, finishing 36th in the 100. He was also the indoor state champion in the 55 and the 200. During his junior season, Moore finished third at the state meet in both the 100 and the 200 and was a part of the second-place 4x100 relay team, helping to guide his team to a state title.
Thomas Moulai, Christchurch, New Zealand
Before UW Moulai competed for one season at the University of Kentucky. During the cross country season, Moulai ran at two meets including the SEC Championships, where he placed 81st in the 8-kilometer race. During the track and field season, Moulai ran at four meets between the indoor and outdoor portions of the calendar. In high school he won the New Zealand U20 800 and 1,500 titles in 2017. He was also the New Zealand South Island and regional 800 and 1,500 champion in 2015
“He’s had good success in high school and we’re excited about the experience and background Tom brings. He has good speed and in talking to him we think there are some components in training that will compliment is ability well,” Scott Dahlberg said.
Samuel Schneider, Saratoga
Schneider competed in track and field at Saratoga High School. He was the outdoor state champion in the high jump as a senior, junior and sophomore. Schneider finished first at state in the long jump and second in triple jump during his senior season. He placed second in the triple jump at state as a junior.
Noah Tellez-Velazquez, Escondido, California
Tellez-Velazquez ran cross-country and track and field at San Pasqual High School in California. In cross-country he was named team MVP as a freshman and junior. In track and field, Tellez-Velazquez was named the boys 2019 athlete of the year and team MVP the final three seasons of his high school career. He won the sectional finals of the 800 as a senior, one of 15 race wins during his final high school campaign. Tellez-Velazquez also competed in the 1,600, 4x400 relay and the distance medley relay.
“Noah had a fantastic senior year and showed an amazing ability to compete. He won 15 of 17 individual races during the outdoor track season in California. He has good range and work ethic which will translate well in his collegiate career,” Dahlberg said.
