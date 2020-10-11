Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Mostly clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low near 40F. WSW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low near 40F. WSW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.