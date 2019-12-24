LARAMIE – If experience is the best teacher, the University of Wyoming basketball team has learned some invaluable lessons.
The Cowboys (4-9 overall, 0-2 Mountain West) have seen a little bit of everything less than two full months into this season. There's been good (the Cowboys started 3-3), there's been bad (a six-game losing streak), and there's been downright strange (two overtime games).
UW's most recent game, a wild 72-66 overtime win at Denver, was the culmination of nearly everything the Cowboys had gone through up to that point. Saturday's matchup with the Pioneers had it all: spurts of sharp-shooting, bouts of suffocating defense, a double-digit lead that turned into a deficit and, eventually, triumph.
Given the season the Cowboys have had thus far, they could have easily folded when down late at Denver, or when the game went to overtime. Similar things had happened in losses to Cal State Fullerton, Air Force and, most recently, a heartbreaking home loss to Utah Valley.
Instead, UW used the heartache it's endured this season and turned it into an ally. The Cowboys learned from their mistakes and, for the first time all season, made it a positive. If they hadn't endured losses like Utah Valley, they probably wouldn't have beaten Denver.
"We all have to learn how to win, especially those close games. And so anytime you get close and you lose, you take stuff out of it," redshirt sophomore guard Hunter Maldonado said. "I think having a close game before this, coming into here, and then having a close game, we locked in at points we needed to ... The mistakes we made in Utah Valley, we kind of fixed in this game (and) didn't let him happen in this game."
In the home loss to Cal State Fullerton, UW surrendered a five-point halftime lead and trailed by as much as 11 during the second half, but nearly overcame it, finding itself down a single point with less than 2 minutes to play. Ultimately, UW didn't get the stops it needed.
In the Cowboys' loss to Air Force, they trailed by 17 in the second half and cut that to just 6 points with a little over a minute left in regulation. Again, the Pokes would come up short.
The culmination of late-game heartbreak for UW occurred last week against Utah Valley. With the game tied 67-67, Maldonado and the Cowboys held the ball with time running off the clock and a chance to win at the buzzer. Maldonado lost the ball, however, which led to the Wolverines' game-winning layup on the other end. It was another painful lesson for a team still searching for its identity.
But at Denver, the Cowboys showed resolve. They marched out to a large lead before ultimately surrendering it as the second half wound down. But instead of trying to get into a scoring battle, the Cowboys stayed true to what they are: a defensive team.
In previous tight losses, UW head coach Allen Edwards said the Cowboys tried to match other teams shot for shot, instead of locking down on defense and letting the offense take care of itself.
On more than one occasion this season, Edwards has made it clear UW is not going to win many games when it relies on offense. Against the Pioneers, UW remembered that: at the end of regulation, Maldonado blocked a game-winning layup attempt that sent the game to overtime. And, in overtime, the Cowboys made just enough plays to end their six-game losing streak.
"You kind of learn ... sometimes even in defeat. You look at what caused those things and try to get better at them," Edwards said. "And I thought (against Denver) our guys did a better job at trying to remedy some of our shortcomings, especially down the stretch."
UW still has a long way to go in terms of making amends for the cracks it's shown in its armor the first couple months of the season. The Cowboys are far from perfect. But if Saturday's win at Denver was any indication, UW is learning from its mistakes at the best possible time.
"Our guys not only played well, but we withstood some things, too," Edwards said. "Because they didn't give up."
Michael Katz covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at mkatz@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @michaellkatz.
