LARAMIE – Coming off of three-straight losses and still winless in Mountain West play, the Wyoming men's basketball team is searching for its identity.
In losses to archrival Colorado State and No. 7 San Diego State, UW said it was outworked and did not have the type of edge it prides itself on. The defensive culture and grit that has been preached for months went missing.
After relatively decent starts in games, the Cowboys have had a tendency to fall off. UW had SDSU on the ropes more than midway through the first half Wednesday, trailing just 18-15, but was unable to keep the intensity up.
"(Our problem has been) the lack of edge. We have to be locked in for a full half. ... Coaches can't go out there and play for us," redshirt sophomore guard Hunter Maldonado said. "With a team that plays as hard as (SDSU), we have to play like that for a full game to be in a position to win."
Enter UNLV who, come Saturday's matchup at the Arena-Auditorium, will present UW with a challenge that has been an Achilles heel all season long: rebounding. Historically, the Runnin' Rebels have given the Cowboys fits, boasting a 40-18 record all-time vs. UW, and the latest matchup could provide similar headaches.
UNLV (8-9, 3-1) is one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the nation, averaging 12.76 per game (32nd nationally). Wyoming is the worst in the nation in that department, collecting an average of just 4.59 per game. UW head coach Allen Edwards previously stated that his team's lack of offensive rebounding is partially by design, as the Cowboys opt to get back on defense and prevent easy transition baskets. Over their last three games, all losses, Wyoming has lost the offensive rebound battle by a combined 21-13, though the Cowboys had a 7-3 advantage in their 20-point loss to San Diego State on Wednesday.
Overall, UNLV is plus-6 in overall rebounding (41st nationally). Wyoming, meanwhile, is minus-6 (339th nationally).
"If you're telling me it's give or take, I'd rather retreat and protect our rim, because, when we're in the half court, I think we're pretty good defensively," Edwards said earlier this season. "I'm not saying (offensive rebounding is) not a concern. I'm just saying I don't know if we lay our hat on (that)."
UNLV is solid defensively, surrendering 67.3 points per game. That again could provide a challenge for Wyoming, as the Cowboys are among the least productive offensive teams in the nation. UW averages 59.9 points per game, which ranks 342nd of 350 teams.
Following the team's loss to San Diego State, UW redshirt sophomore forward Hunter Thompson was at a loss to explain the team's 17-of-51 shooting performance. The team is constantly shooting in practices, with players putting in time beforehand, as well, Thompson said. The problem is correlating the offense in practice to game day.
"It's not like we're not working on it," Thompson said. "We need to find a way to translate the defense and offense over to the game. ... I wish I knew a better way to explain it. It's frustrating when we do work on it and it doesn't translate over.
"We're getting the looks we want. Sometimes they go in, sometimes they don't. ... In our case, sometimes it's in critical moments they don't go in."
Edwards showed great appreciation for San Diego State Wednesday night, praising the Aztecs for playing hard, regardless of score, and for putting in countless hours of work. Edwards used SDSU as an example with his team, saying said that if players and coaches (including himself) aren't content with their production, the onus is on them to make the necessary changes.
"If you're not getting what you want, you have to put in the work to get better. And I say that to our guys," Edwards said. "(We all need to) put in more time for us to get better as a basketball program."
