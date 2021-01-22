LARAMIE – As much of a magician as he’s becoming on the court, University of Wyoming freshman guard Xaiver DuSell has his own set of tricks off of it.
DuSell says he has been practicing magic since he was a child. Through YouTube videos and the occasional book, the Arizona native became fascinated by it, with his specialty being card tricks.
While he doesn’t dabble in magic as much as he used to, he still likes to use his Cowboys teammates as Guinea pigs. It’s usually on request, according to UW head coach Jeff Linder.
“He’s like David Copperfield,” Linder said.
DuSell’s favorite trick involves an unsuspecting person picking a card from a deck. DuSell then puts the card back in the deck at random. Using “magic,” DuSell finds the card again and puts it back in your hand. He then pulls out a random card and, using “sleight of hand,” as he says, switches the card in your hand with the one in his, making it so he is now holding the card picked at the very beginning.
His tricks tend to blow minds, DuSell said, particularly that of fellow freshman Marcus Williams.
“It’s Marcus for sure,” DuSell said with a laugh.
DuSell is extremely cerebral, Linder said. He isn’t like the average college freshman. When Linder visited DuSell on the recruiting trail, DuSell brought his cards out and did several tricks for his future head coach. And they weren’t amateur-level stunts, either; Linder was legitimately impressed. He isn’t your average teenager.
“I’m not sure what side of the brain it is when you’re really artistic, if that’s the right side or whatnot,” Linder said. “(But) that’s just kind of how he’s wired.”
As impressive, if not more impressive, than DuSell’s plethora of magic tricks is the seemingly magical jump he has made as a contributor for the Cowboys (8-5, 2-4) in recent weeks.
Over his first 11 games of the 2020-21 season, DuSell averaged just 5.5 points per game, including three contests where he failed to score a single point. In two games at Air Force, however, the guard took a massive leap forward, averaging 16 points per game on 7-of-13 shooting from behind the 3-point line.
DuSell’s college career didn’t get off to the best start, as COVID-19 protocols kept him out of action for long stretches of time. Though he never actually tested positive, tracing and such forced him from finding his rhythm on the floor. He will be the first to admit that he had a tough time getting comfortable.
But following a blowout loss at Fresno State, DuSell told himself it was time for a change. He needed to be better, and he had to take whatever steps were necessary to help him get over the hump. He started believing in himself in a manner that, quite frankly, he hadn’t since leaving the desert for Laramie several months ago.
“I made a decision to myself … ‘It’s time to figure this out,’” DuSell said. “(I have) more self-belief, having more belief in what we do.’”
That newfound confidence was on full display in the Cowboys’ 19-point win over the Falcons Monday. DuSell made five of UW’s whopping 16 3-pointers, the most for the program since December 2016. When UW is hitting shots like that, good luck to whoever has to guard them.
“(When we’re hitting 3s,) I feel like we’re almost impossible to beat,” DuSell said.
Next up for the Cowboys during one of their toughest stretches of the season is Nevada (10-5, 5-3), a team coming off a two-game sweep of Fresno State. The Wolf Pack are led by a pair of guards, Grant Sherfield and Desmond Cambridge. The duo averages 18.7 points and 15.1 points, respectively.
Following Nevada, UW plays San Diego State, Colorado State and Utah State, three of the top teams in a loaded Mountain West.
Nevada presents a unique challenge for Linder and company. That’s going to be a familiar theme in the coming weeks as the Cowboys’ schedule continues to ramp up. The Mountain West doesn’t have many easy wins on its schedule; it is going to be a grind for the young Cowboys throughout the rest of the season.
“You just better know that you have a lot of urgency when you’re guarding Cambridge,” Linder said. “For us, it’s about us. There's a lot of little things that we have to keep continuing to get better at. We just have to keep building habits.
"The game will expose you, and good teams will expose you, and that's what you face in the Mountain West. But it's a good thing for our guys to see that. And I think since conference play has started, we definitely have grown, and we're getting better, but we still have a long ways to go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.