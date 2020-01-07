LARAMIE – Wyoming women’s soccer head coach Pete Cuadrado will host two camps next month for players ranging from preschool through high school. Both camps will take place in the indoor practice facility.
The Future Pokes Camp will take place from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, and is open to anyone ages four to 12. The registration fee costs $35.
The Winter ID Camp will follow at 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, and is open to anyone ages 13-18. The registration fee is $65. Campers will receive a T-shirt.
Those interested can register at wyomingsoccercamps.com. For more information or questions regarding the 2020 winter camp, contact assistant coach Matt Callaway at mcallawa@uwyo.edu.
