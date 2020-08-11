Model Arizona Muse, left, is flanked by designer and Officina del Poggio owner Allison Hoeltzel Savini as they present a creation of the Officina del Poggio women's Fall-Winter 2019-2020 collection, in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 24, 2019. The United States’ fumbling response to the pandemic is casting doubt on its economic prospects and making it one of the chief risks that could undermine the rebound. Officina del Poggio sells 60% its vintage motorcycle-inspired satchels to U.S. customers.