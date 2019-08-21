LARAMIE — Do you pride yourself on your knowledge of college football? Do you want free tickets to see the University of Wyoming Cowboys face off against the University of Missouri Tigers? If so, the Rocket-Miner has a contest for you.
We have two tickets to give away for the UW’s season-opening game at War Memorial Stadium. All you have to do is correctly answer five trivia questions posted at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/VF7TFVZ. If we have people tie for the most number of correct answers, the winners will be drawn from among the top submissions.
Family members of Rocket-Miner employees and their family members are not eligible to win.
