ROCK SPRINGS – Western Wyoming Community College’s Mikaela Sorensen sets the ball for No. 17 Savannah Lopez during a game earlier this year inside Rushmore Gym. WWCC lost a nonconference game to No. 5-ranked Snow College on Thursday night at home in four sets. The Mustangs, who had won 16 of their last 17 matches won the first set 25-23. However, Snow College won the last three sets 25-22, 25-19 and 25-17.

The Mustangs hosted Region IX North rival Laramie County Community College at Rushmore gym on Friday. The homestand continues when the team hosts Eastern Wyoming College at 3 p.m. Saturday.