ABBY HARPER
Sport: Western Wyoming Community College volleyball.
Number: 25.
Parents: James and Erica.
Sibling: Elizabeth.
My favorite class: Medical anatomy. I love learning about the body.
My favorite workout jam: “Get Low.”
How I sharpen my skills: I practice and practice and workout and practice.
My go-to refueling food: PB and J and Pop-Tarts.
My favorite TV show: “How I Met Your Mother” because it’s freakin’ hilarious.
My heroes: My mom, ‘cause she’s awesome.
My philosophy: Snooze ya lose.
My future plans: Graduate and get married.
SHELBY SQUIRES
Sport: WWCC volleyball.
Number: 9.
Parents: Michelle and Bill Squires.
Sibling: Wyatt.
My favorite class: Calculus because it’s better than writing essays.
My favorite workout jam: “The Champion” by Carrie Underwood.
How I sharpen my skills: Practice my butt off.
My go-to refueling food: V8.
My favorite TV show and movie: “The Office and “Mamma Mia.”
My heroes: My mom and dad because they’ve always taught me to better myself.
My philosophy: Live every day like it’s your last.
My future plans: Graduate and become a pilot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.