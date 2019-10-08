AJAHONNA ARCHULETA
Sport: Western Wyoming Community College volleyball.
Number: 20.
Parents: Joseph and Krystal Archuleta.
Sibling: Elijah Archuleta.
Favorite class: English.
Favorite workout jam: “Thunderstruck” by ACDC.
How I sharpen my skills: I practice and practice and work out and practice.
My go-to refueling food: Red apples.
My favorite shows: All Marvel movies because there are hot actors and action movies are my favorite.
My heroes: My parents because they taught me everything I need to know and they are my everything.
My philosophy: When life gives you lemons make lemonade.
My future plans: To live life at its fullest.
MIKAELA SORENSEN
Sport: WWCC volleyball.
Number: 4.
Parents: Mike and Sheila Sorensen.
Siblings: KC, Shay, Shannon and Spencer.
Favorite class: Psychology — it’s just so interesting.
Favorite workout jam: “Can’t Hold Us” by Macklemore.
How I sharpen my skills: Take naps and practice.
My go-to refueling food: Pasta!
My favorite show and move: “Forensic Files” and “You’ve Got Mail.”
My hero: My parents — they have sacrificed so much for me to get where I am today! They’re the best!
My philosophy: You never know what you can’t do until you try.
My future plans: Get a higher degree, get married, and live a very happy life!
