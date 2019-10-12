BAYLEE LOERTSCHER
Sport: Western Wyoming Community College volleyball.
Number: 6.
Parents: Brad and Karen.
Siblings: Brooke, Morgan, Daxon and Dawson.
My favorite class: Sociology. I love learning why people are the way they are.
My favorite workout jam: “I Wanna Dance with Somebody.”
How I sharpen my skill: By failing.
My go-to refueling food: Any type of pasta.
My favorite TV show: “How to Get Away with Murder.”
My hero: Coach Soto. She gives good advice and snacks.
My philosophy: Crying will always help you feel better.
My future plans: Get married and have a family.
KIRSTIN GOURLAY
Sport: WWCC volleyball.
Number: 1.
Parents: David and Sydney Gourlay.
Siblings: Jordan and Cole.
My favorite class: Any math class, because I understand it.
My favorite workout jam: “Party in the USA” by Miley Cyrus.
How I sharpen my skills: Repetition.
My go-to refueling food: Meet and cheese.
My favorite TV show: “Grey’s Anatomy” because me and my best friend watch it 24/7.
My heroes: Friends and family. They’re always supporting me.
My philosophy: My happiness comes before others, as long as I am doing the right thing.
My future plans: Couldn’t tell you. Just going with the flow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.