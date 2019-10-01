JAYDEN ROBISON
Sport: Western Wyoming Community College volleyball.
Number: 12.
Parents: Robin and Russell Robison.
Siblings: Chance, Kayla and Jessica.
Favorite class: Math. It’s almost like puzzle solving.
Favorite workout jam: “Jump Around.”
How I sharpen my skills: Practice.
My go-to refueling food: Banana.
My favorite shows: “Big Brother,” “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette”
My heroes: My parents. They are so selfless.
My philosophy: You are never too old to set a new goal or dream a new dream.
My future plans: Graduate and further my education at UW probably.
HANNAH LAMON
Sport: WWCC volleyball.
Number: 7.
Parents: Jim and Tara Keep.
Siblings: Dustin, Daniel, Dallan, Devin, Kyle, Colton and Noah.
Favorite class: English.
Favorite workout jam: “23” by Miley Cyrus.
How I sharpen my skills: Practice when I don’t want to and push myself as hard as I can.
My go-to refueling food: Green apples.
My favorite show: “Grey’s Anatomy.”
My hero: My mom. She never complains.
My philosophy: Someone else is happy with less than what you have.
My future plans: To always be happy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.