SAVANNAH LOPEZ
Sport: Western Wyoming Community College volleyball.
Number: 17.
Parents: Michelle and Daniel Lopez.
Siblings: Nicolas and Steven Lopez.
My favorite class: English – I love reading.
My favorite workout jam: Metallica’s “Enter Sandman.”
How I sharpen my skills: Practice.
My go-to refueling food: Oranges.
My favorite movie: “Tombstone.” Did you see Doc Holliday in that movie?
My heroes: My parents and grandparents. They have always been there for me and made life beautiful.
My philosophy: “I love life because what more is there?” Anthony Hopkins.
My future plans: Finish school back home at the College of Southern Nevada.
BROOKE LOERTSCHER
Sport: WWCC volleyball.
Number: 5.
Parents: Karen and Brad Loertscher.
Siblings: Baylee, Morgan, Daxon and Dawson.
My favorite class: Phlebotomy.
My favorite workout jam: “Truth Hurts” by Lizzo.
How I sharpen my skills: Practice.
My go-to refueling food: Smoothies.
My favorite TV show: “Forensic Files.”
My heroes: My parents. They always look for the best in life.
My philosophy: If you’re not cheating, you’re not trying.
My future plans: Go to Dixie and become a surgical tech.
