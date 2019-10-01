TIANA OUT
Sport: Western Wyoming Community College volleyball.
Number: 32
Parents: Elona and Niu Matauvave.
Siblings: Three brothers and four sisters.
Favorite class: English — learning the different ways of English.
Favorite workout jam: “My Type” by Saweetie.
How I sharpen my skills: Watch film of other athletes and try to use that or install into my growth.
My go-to refueling food: Fruit snacks.
My favorite movie: “The Blind Side” just because many of us are blessed with amazing people who enter into our lives for a reason.
My heroes: My siblings because they support me in every downfall of my life and never judge me.
My philosophy: Always remember your why.
My future plans: To have a good job and hopefully be married.
RAMSAYE WAKINEKONA
Sport: WWCC volleyball.
Number: 16.
Parents: Marian Doingo and Lopaka Wakinekona.
Siblings: Austin, Maddox and Storm.
Favorite class: Math.
Favorite workout jam: “Workout” by J. Cole.
How I sharpen my skills: Practice and practice.
My go-to refueling food: Granola bars and green grapes.
My favorite movie: “Breakthrough” because it is such a heartfelt movie.
My heroes: My parents because they are my everything and I look up to them.
My philosophy: Spread aloha.
My future plans: Find happiness in what I do.
