Western Wyoming Community College goalkeeper Matthew Braden falls on top of the ball after coming up with a save during Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Sheridan College at home. The Mustangs fought hard, but after allowing a goal in the 42nd minute of the first half, WWCC was unable to find the back of the net.
