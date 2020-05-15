ROCK SPRINGS – There’s a buzz swirling around the Western Wyoming Community College men’s basketball team.
Sophomore guard Sindou Cissee is trading his black and red for green and yellow as he committed to continue his career with the Black Hills State University Yellow Jackets in Spearfish, South Dakota.
Cissee made his decision recently after hearing different offers from multiple universities.
“I think the culture is honestly what attracted me the most there. I feel like it was the best situation for me. I had a couple of other DII offers and some DI schools that were interested. But when it came down to it, it was an easy decision to choose Black Hills State University,” he said.
Cissee leaves the Mustangs as a National Junior College Athletic Association Region IX champion. He was pivotal in the team’s historic success and hopes to continue his winning ways at the next level.
“I feel like I can help them continue their winning ways. It’s a winning program and I just came from a winning season with Western. With that, I can bring leadership and experience to the team,” he said.
“When you win, you just don’t win by yourself. It takes a team. I can bring that team aspect. No individuals. I can bring that discipline and help hold everyone accountable. I think that’s why we did so well this year.”
The Mustangs finished the season with program-best 30-4 record. Cissee averaged 10.7 points per game while shooting 45% from the field. He also averaged 4.3 rebounds, three assists and 1.4 steals per contest.
During his two years at Western Wyoming, Cissee said he has seen his game change tremendously and gives credit to head coach Steven Soza for always pushing the team to be better.
“My game has changed a lot honestly. I feel like Western helped me get my body and my confidence back to what it needs to be and that ultimately helped me become a better basketball player,” he said.
“Soza pushed us and made sure everybody was getting extra work in. That extra work led us to getting better as a team. Especially myself because I just started to get in the gym every morning around 7 and that’s when noticed my game was improving and I was getting my body back.”
Cissee said it was the dedication to working hard and the team chemistry that helped the Mustangs in their historic season.
“Our team chemistry this year was a big factor. We just wanted to win. From the jump, we just clicked,” he said.
Cissee’s favorite moment as a Mustang came in a home game against Casper College on Feb. 8. He hit the game-winning buzzer beating 3-pointer in the corner to give the Mustangs a 94-93 victory.
“But other than that, it was the relationships that I built. It was like a family. The relationships I built mean the most,” he said.
Cissee enters a Black Hills State program that finished last season with a 20-9 record and 17-4 record in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. They were named RAMC co-champions.
