STERLING, Colo. – After the Western Wyoming Community College men’s basketball team secured the National Junior College Athletic Association Region IX title, it was announced that sophomore forward Manel Ayol won the honors of being the 2019-2020 Region IX Player of the Year.
“When I found out, I was ecstatic. I wouldn’t have expected me to be player of the year this year, even though, coming into this year, coach already explained to me how things were going to work out for us as a team and for me individually. So far, the plan has worked out the way it was supposed to be,” Ayol said.
Ayol led the Mustangs in scoring this season, averaging 16.3 points per game. He shot 51.6% from the field and almost 40% from 3-point range. He started 30 of the 32 games he played, averaging 8.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and a steal per game.
He gives credit to his teammates for trusting in him and allowing him to play his game.
“When I’m out there, I know they trust in me to do what I do. They believe in me. When I go out there, I leave it all on the floor,” he said.
“We have such good chemistry that it doesn’t matter who messes up. We’re just going to lift each other up and continue to play. We leave it all on the floor and know that the next person has your back.”
In the 2018-2019 season, Ayol averaged 12.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game for the Mustangs. He said having confidence and consistency helped elevate his game to another level.
“I think my confidence has been the biggest thing because my confidence was up and down last year,” Ayol said.
“This year, my confidence has been consistent. That’s something I worked on. I wanted to be consistent throughout the whole year. This year, it’s proving itself each game. That’s something I’m going to continue to work on, as well as my leadership.”
This season, Ayol has helped lead Western Wyoming to its best season in school history, recording 30 wins and its first NJCAA Region IX title since 2011.
He believes that team’s chemistry is the main reason the Mustangs has been able to be successful this season.
“We’ve all played with each other once already and we all believe in each other’s talents. This year, we trusted each other more,” he said.
“We’re capable. We have unbelievable talent from Dayne (Prim), Sindou (Cissee), Trey (Marble), LeChaun (Duhart) and myself to everyone on the team. We can trust each other to go out there and get a bucket whenever we need it.
“If one person is having a bad day, there’s another person out there to help you and carry the load for you.”
So far, Ayol has received eight offers from Division-I schools, including Eastern Michigan University, University of Hawaii, University of North Carolina Wilmington, Troy University, University of Incarnate Word, University of Albany, Southern University and Lamar University.
However, Ayol hasn’t given much thought to where he’ll be taking his talents next.
“I haven’t really thought about it in depth yet, but probably after this game today, I’ll start considering some as we go to Hutch,” he said.
The NJCAA Region IX championship win earned Western Wyoming an automatic bid to the national tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas, which begins Monday, March 16.
The Mustangs are the No. 13 seed at the national tournament. They are scheduled to play the No. 20 seed Angelina College Roadrunners at 6:30 p.m. Central time in the first round.
