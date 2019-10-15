ROCK SPRINGS -- The Western Wyoming Community College volleyball team is ranked in first place in the Region IX North with a record of 17-8. Before losing to Central Wyoming College last Thursday at home in a five-set battle, WWCC was on a 15-game winning streak. On Saturday, the Mustangs got back in the win column after traveling to Casper College and defeating the Thunderbirds 3-1 with scores of 24-26, 25-23, 25-23 and 25-17. The Mustangs have received two votes for national ranking and will head to the Region IX tournament in Sterling, Colorado, on Nov. 6-9. Before leaving, Western still has six region IX matches and two nonconference matches remaining on their schedule. The nonconference games are against No. 10 Salt Lake Community College and No. 2 Snow College.
The Mustangs will have a three-game home stand beginning Wednesday, October 16 through the 18. Up first, WWCC will take on Snow College inside Rushmore Gym starting at 5 p.m.
