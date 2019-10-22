ROCK SPRINGS — The Western Wyoming Community College volleyball team continues to impress. Following a 3-2 win over Laramie County Community College on Friday, the Mustangs hosted Eastern Wyoming College and beat the Lancers in three-straight sets Saturday. The Mustangs wrapped up the first set with a 25-22 victory and completed the sweep with scores of 25-19 and 25-13. Through their last 19 matches, WWCC has won 17. The Mustangs will travel to Powell on Friday, Oct. 25, looking to defeat Northwest College for a second time this season.