ROCK SPRINGS – The Western Wyoming Community College wrestling team is ramping up for the start of the 2019-20 season.
Entering his 11th year as head coach of the program, Art Castillo is ready to get his team back onto the mat. Not only is Western loaded with talent again, but the Mustangs are ranked No. 1 going into the new year.
“It’s exciting being number 1 in the nation,” Castillo said. “Although it is our expectation to be in this situation, we haven’t done anything yet. I am happy with our effort to get us to this point, but it only matters who is number one in March. Nobody will remember who was number one in November. We need to focus on getting better every day and putting ourselves in situations that create growth. We know we will be getting everybody’s best effort every time we compete and we need to be prepared for that. Going wire to wire No. 1 is probably one of the most difficult things to do in sports. We will need to be laser focused until March 7.”
This time last year, the Mustangs were again a top threat in the nation. After starting the season ranked second in the nation, WWCC ended up in eighth after the national tournament.
“That was a little bit disappointing in terms of what our expectations are,” he said. “But I think we grew a lot and got better. We are excited to see what we can do this year.”
Outside of being ranked No. 1 in the nation, Castillo is excited about the impressive resume his sophomore class brings to the table.
“Right now we have about 13 returners,” he said. “Of those returning to the team, we have eight national qualifiers, two All-Americans and four region champions.”
To list a few of those national qualifiers, Dalton Stutzman of Layton, Utah, was the first Castillo mentioned. Now entering his second year at Western, Stutzman is ranked sixth in the nation at 125 pounds. He was also a region champion in 2018.
Another key name to look out for in 2019 is Joey Revelli of West Jordan, Utah. Not only is he another returning national qualifier, but he is currently ranked sixth in the nation at 133 pounds.
A few more names to keep your eye on this year are Kyle Evans, Ryan Winger, Jared Bird, Tucker Tomlinson and Landon Brown.
Evans, who is a returning regional champion, is currently ranked No 1 in the nation at 141 pounds. As for Winger, he is coming off a mission but is another returning national qualifier.
Going down the list, Bird is another important piece to WWCC’s success. At 174 pounds, he is a returning region champion and is currently ranked second in the country in his weight class. Moving up in weight, Tomlinson at 197 pounds is another region champ in 2018 who is also ranked second in the nation going into 2019.
Finally, at heavyweight, or 285 pounds, Brown is a returning All-American ranked No. 1 in the country to start the season.
Not only does the sophomore class makes this Mustangs team dangerous to compete against, but so do the 14 talented freshmen joining the program.
“We definitely had another strong recruiting class this offseason,” Castillo said. “Each one (freshman) is impressive in their own way and I’m really excited to get the chance to coach these guys.”
Of those 14 new freshmen, one of the first names that come to mind is Javier Tapia.
“Javier is really impressive,” Castillo said. “He is a four-time state champion and actually took second place his eighth-grade year. So he is really a five-time state finalist and a two-time national All-American.”
Another impressive freshman that has everyone excited to watch this season is Cameron Metcalf. Deciding to stay close to home, Metcalf is a three-time Wyoming state champion from Rock Springs High School.
“Cameron is an absolute stud,” Castillo said. “Right now he is taking his growing pains, but he’s the type of kid that loves learning. He is gritty and tough and wants to be good.”
Despite the amount of talent this team carries with it, moving forward into the season, there isn’t just one person that Castillo expects to step up and become a leader.
“We already have our captain, but I expect them all to lead in their own way,” he said. “When they’re not competing I expect them to be great teammates, to be great students, to be great citizens. They can all lead and that’s the expectation.”
As for the coach himself, his goal going each year never changes.
“Myself personally, I’m always trying to get better and trying to learn,” he said. “My ultimate goal for these guys is to help set them up for their future and make sure they are as well-rounded as possible.”
As the season moves on, Castillo said he tries not to look too far ahead, but if there was one tournament already circled on his calendar, it would be the national championship March 6-7 in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
“As a team, we try not to focus too far down the road, but I do think for the fans that this year’s Ron Thon Tournament in Riverton will be a fun one.”
Come February, WWCC will dual its rival, No. 13 ranked Northwest College right before the finals.
“I’m really looking forward to that,” Castillo said. “Northwest is a really good team and they well coached. Overall, I think it will be a great atmosphere that the fans are really going to enjoy.”
On Thursday, Oct. 24, the Mustangs hosted their Red vs. Black Intrasquad Dual followed by the Alumni/All-Star Dual the following day.
The next WWCC home match will take place on Thursday, Dec. 12, when the Mustangs battle Northwest College starting at 6 p.m.
