ROCK SPRINGS – On Saturday, the Western Wyoming Community College men’s basketball team improved its record to 11-2, defeating the Rexburg United Vikings, 82-65, at home.
The Mustangs shot 47 percent from the field and 37 percent from the 3-point line, knocking down 10 shots from behind the arc.
Western Wyoming team had three players finish in double figures.
Sophomore guard Manel Ayol led the Mustangs in scoring with 30 points, knocking down six 3-pointers in the process. He also pulled down 10 rebounds.
Freshman forward Trevor Trost finished with 16 points along with eight rebounds.
Freshman forward Dayne Prim notched his sixth double-double of the season, scoring 12 points on 5/6 shooting and grabbing 10 rebounds.
The Mustangs hit the road one last time before Christmas break. They are scheduled to face the Trinidad State Junior College Trojans on Friday, Dec. 13, in Cheyenne.
