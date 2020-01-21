ROCK SPRINGS – The Western Wyoming Community College wrestling team defeated Otero Junior College 46-6 inside Rushmore Gym on Friday night.
Otero opened the contest with an opening match pin but could not hold on. Following the only loss of the night, Western Wyoming rallied and won nine straight to cement the 40-point win. After Friday’s dominant performance, the No. 1-ranked Mustangs improved to 8-1 in duals this season.
Mac Martinez of Otero opened the contest with a pin against Western’s Dalton Stutzman in the 125-pound weight class. Stutzman held his own until the third period, but with seven seconds remaining, Martinez got the Rattlers on the board.
Soon after, in the 133-pound weight class, Dylan Chavez gave Western the lead after defeating Adam Nolte by major decision. The match was close in the first period, but in the final minutes Chavez took complete control.
Up next, Western’s Joey Revelli kept the Mustangs momentum alive. From the first period on, the 149-pound redshirt sophomore jumped in front 4-1 and never let his foot off the gas. In the final minutes, he built his lead to 11-1, closing out the match with a major decision win.
Following the big win from Revelli, Western’s Trevor Clark wasted no time pinning his opponent, Brian Parker. Just over a minute and a half into the first period, the 157-pound Clark pinned Parker to give the Mustangs a 20-6 lead.
To extend the lead, Western’s Jared Bird proved to be all business. The 165-pound sophomore pinned Otero’s Dylan Miell in the first period to push the Mustangs’ lead to a commanding 26-6.
With only a few matches remaining, Western’s Andrew Nicholson secured the Mustangs’ third-straight pin after defeating Logan Robb in the 174-pound weight class. The freshman proved to have zero difficulty as the match lasted only 89 seconds, the fastest one of the contest.
Following the quick pin from Nicholson, Jace Anderson continued to show just how loaded the Mustangs roster is. Early in the first period, the 184-pound sophomore jumped out to a 2-0 lead and never looked back. By the end of the second period the lead was 8-2 in favor of Anderson. Anderson continued to battle in the third period, closing out the match with a 15-4 major decision win.
Despite opening the contest on the wrong side of the win column, the Mustangs made sure to close things out on a strong note. In the final match of the night, Fernando Luna, who wrestled in place of Landon Brown, defeated Connor White-Shrum in the 285-pound division. Following a scoreless first period, Luna found his rhythm and jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the second. In the third period, the freshman continued to fight and won by major decision to cement a 46-6 Mustang win.
Western wrestlers Kedric Coonis (141 pounds) and Tucker Tomlinson (197 pounds) also picked up wins Friday night by forfeit. With two guys in the 125-pound division, Mustang freshman Xavier Gonzalez picked up a win over Otero’s Marquis Kemp Jr. in an exhibition match. Gonzalez won by fall at 6:32.
“I thought we wrestled well,” Western Wyoming head coach Art Castillo said. “Despite what the score was, we still have a lot to improve on. Moving forward, we can’t give up points or position. We need to focus more on the fundamentals.”
Following a dominant performance at home, the top-ranked Mustangs will look to continue their winning ways in Powell at the Apodaca Duals running Jan. 24-25.
WRESTLING RESULTS
Western Wyoming 46, Otero Junior College 6
125
Mac Martinez, Otero, won by fall over Dalton Stutzman, Western Wyoming, 5:53
133
Dylan Chavez, Western Wyoming, won by major decision over Adam Nolte, Otero, 16-5
141
Kedric Coonis, Western Wyoming, won by forfeit
149
Joey Revelli, Western Wyoming, won by major decision over Ty Addington, Otero, 11-1
157
Trevor Clark, Western Wyoming, won by fall over Brian Parker, Otero, 1:33
165
Jared Bird, Western Wyoming, won by fall over Dylan Miell, Otero, 2:34
174
Andrew Nicholson, Western Wyoming, won by fall over Logan Robb, Otero, 1:29
184
Jace Anderson, Western Wyoming, won by major decision over Nick Ponce, Otero, 15-4
197
Tucker Tomlinson, Western Wyoming, won by forfeit
285
Fernando Luna, Western Wyoming, won by major decision over Connor White-Shrum, Otero, 11-1
125
Exhibition: Xavier Gonzalez, Western Wyoming, won by fall over Marquis Kemp Jr., Otero, 6:32
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.